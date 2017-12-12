EDUCATION PACA

The Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU does not specifically mention the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for buildings relating to education, but it may be that some investments can be regarded as urban renewal components (Annex II of the European Directive). This will be studied in detail during the appraisal. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in: a) Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings; and (b) Directive 2012/27/EU on Energy Efficiency. The possible impact on natural sites will be checked during the appraisal (Directives Birds (2009/147/CE) and Habitats (92/43/CEE)). A number of schools covered by the project are situated in the departments with high youth unemployment rate and with a high frequency of social unrest. The project contributes to the improvement of education provision in the ZEPs (Zone d'Education Prioritaire) and has thus a strong positive social impact.