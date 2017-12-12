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EDUCATION PACA

Signature(s)

Montant
150 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 150 000 000 €
Éducation : 150 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
12/04/2018 : 150 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
06/03/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EDUCATION PACA
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EDUCATION PACA
Communiqués associés
France : la BEI et la Région SUD - Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur signent un nouveau partenariat financier de 150 m d'euros pour les lycées

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
12 décembre 2017
Statut
Référence
Signé | 12/04/2018
20170566
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
EDUCATION PACA
REGION PROVENCE-ALPES-COTE-D'AZUR
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
EUR 324 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Extension and renovation of 17 upper secondary schools, lycées in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur (PACA) Region, France

The project could include the purchase and renovation of a building intended to house the administrative services in charge of education of the Region. This particular case will be analysed during the appraisal. The investments of the proposed project are infrastructures both for technical and vocational education, as well as for general upper secondary education. The project has a strong impact on the preparation of adolescents both for further studies and for employment.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU does not specifically mention the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for buildings relating to education, but it may be that some investments can be regarded as urban renewal components (Annex II of the European Directive). This will be studied in detail during the appraisal. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in: a) Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings; and (b) Directive 2012/27/EU on Energy Efficiency. The possible impact on natural sites will be checked during the appraisal (Directives Birds (2009/147/CE) and Habitats (92/43/CEE)). A number of schools covered by the project are situated in the departments with high youth unemployment rate and with a high frequency of social unrest. The project contributes to the improvement of education provision in the ZEPs (Zone d'Education Prioritaire) and has thus a strong positive social impact.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), as and where required.

Documents liés
06/03/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EDUCATION PACA
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EDUCATION PACA
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
France : la BEI et la Région SUD - Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur signent un nouveau partenariat financier de 150 m d'euros pour les lycées

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EDUCATION PACA
Date de publication
6 Mar 2018
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
79714204
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20170566
Secteur(s)
Éducation
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EDUCATION PACA
Date de publication
30 Nov 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
224384961
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20170566
Secteur(s)
Éducation
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
06/03/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EDUCATION PACA
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EDUCATION PACA
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
EDUCATION PACA
Fiche technique
EDUCATION PACA
Communiqués associés
France : la BEI et la Région SUD - Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur signent un nouveau partenariat financier de 150 m d'euros pour les lycées

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
France : la BEI et la Région SUD - Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur signent un nouveau partenariat financier de 150 m d'euros pour les lycées
Autres liens
Related public register
06/03/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EDUCATION PACA
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EDUCATION PACA

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

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