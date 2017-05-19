OEBB MARCHEGGER OSTBAHN

The project is to be carried out within existing rights of way or on new alignment of twin track over short sections. The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. Taking into account the size of the project and the cumulative impacts of the planned works, the project has been subject to an EIA which has been approved by the Competent Authority (decision GZ. BMVIT-820.341/0014-IV/IVVS4/2015 from December 2015). The appraisal will review the decision.