OEBB MARCHEGGER OSTBAHN

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The project consists of the modernisation and electrification of about 37.5 km of the current single track rail line between Wien-Stadlau and Marchegg, at the border between with Slovakia, which is currently used to its full capacity. The aim is to improve significantly the journey speed and reduce the bottleneck between Vienna and Bratislava and consequently, enhance the Austrian part of the Baltic-Adriatic corridor.
The project route is part of the 65km long connection between Vienna and Bratislava main train stations, including a 27km long completely straight track section. The works, which started in 2017 and will be implemented by 2023, concern the entire railway network: improvements to stations, bridges, railway junctions, establishment of double track sections, construction of buildings and signaling and telecommunication installation.
The project is to be carried out within existing rights of way or on new alignment of twin track over short sections. The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. Taking into account the size of the project and the cumulative impacts of the planned works, the project has been subject to an EIA which has been approved by the Competent Authority (decision GZ. BMVIT-820.341/0014-IV/IVVS4/2015 from December 2015). The appraisal will review the decision.
The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/25/EC) interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The Bank is aware of one publication in the OJEU from September 2017 (2017/S 172-353002) for building works and one for supervisory work from February 2018 (2018/S 038-083895).
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