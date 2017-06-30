CZECH RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION

The project will consist of around 10 components of railway infrastructure upgrading, modernisation and renewal. The investments will all be located in the Czech Republic, on the TEN-T network, including core Baltic–Adriatic, Rhine-Danube and Orient/East-Med corridors on sections pre-identified in the Connecting Europe Facility for inclusion in the investment workplans for particular corridors. The exact scope will be confirmed during the appraisal.

The project is expected to generate time and vehicle-operating-cost savings by allowing for more efficient use of existing rail capacity. It may also present environmental and safety benefits due to modal shift from road to rail expected to take place because of better rail services. The project will increase the quality of rail services provided in the Czech Republic as well as promote travel by rail and will, thereby, enhance sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is mostly located in convergence zones and by facilitating access promotes regional development.