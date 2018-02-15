LUISS ROME UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT

The project supports the modernisation and expansion of the extended campus of the LUISS University in Rome. It is part of a major strategic development concerning the last three years, 2014-2017, but with a forward-looking approach to implement the new 2018-2020 Strategic Plan. Key elements of the new strategy concern the internationalisation and upgrading of the courses as well as improved placement opportunities to increase the University's reputation and ranking. Currently, the LUISS University is considered as the first business school by Il Sole 24 Ore's 2016 ranking of Italian private universities. The main project components, mostly located in the residential quarter of Trieste-Parioli in Rome, included in the current 2016-2020 investment plan relate to: i) the restructuring of Villa Blanc - the new site for the Business School including student residences; ii) the modernisation of buildings of via Pola, viale Romania and via Parenzo - new sites for the Law Faculty offering innovative teaching features, such as the simulation of a tribunal; iii) new residences for students for a capacity of 230 spaces in Via Costanza and Via Lisbona and iv) the restructuring of the Library in via Santa Costanza. The investments will also include a hub for innovation and services as well as a learning centre in via d'Azeglio in Milano dedicated to placement activities in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Education, University and Research (MIUR) to help young people enter the job market.