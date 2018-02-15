LUISS ROME UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT

Fiche récapitulative
The project consists of the financing of the 2016-2020 investment plan of the Libera Università Internazionale degli Studi Sociali Guido Carli (International Free University for Social Studies) in Rome. This investment plan foresees the development of student support facilities, teaching and internationalisation programmes as well as campus improvements.
The project supports the modernisation and expansion of the extended campus of the LUISS University in Rome. It is part of a major strategic development concerning the last three years, 2014-2017, but with a forward-looking approach to implement the new 2018-2020 Strategic Plan. Key elements of the new strategy concern the internationalisation and upgrading of the courses as well as improved placement opportunities to increase the University's reputation and ranking. Currently, the LUISS University is considered as the first business school by Il Sole 24 Ore's 2016 ranking of Italian private universities. The main project components, mostly located in the residential quarter of Trieste-Parioli in Rome, included in the current 2016-2020 investment plan relate to: i) the restructuring of Villa Blanc - the new site for the Business School including student residences; ii) the modernisation of buildings of via Pola, viale Romania and via Parenzo - new sites for the Law Faculty offering innovative teaching features, such as the simulation of a tribunal; iii) new residences for students for a capacity of 230 spaces in Via Costanza and Via Lisbona and iv) the restructuring of the Library in via Santa Costanza. The investments will also include a hub for innovation and services as well as a learning centre in via d'Azeglio in Milano dedicated to placement activities in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Education, University and Research (MIUR) to help young people enter the job market.
The project comprises the construction and refurbishment of new academic and education buildings as well as the financing of other intangible investments in line with the University's corporate strategy. These types of projects are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, amending Directive 2011/92/EU, however the project is covered by Annex II of the EIA Directive in relation to urban development. The screening as well as the respective EIA decision and report will be assessed during the appraisal. The project will include new and refurbished buildings, which will be assessed for compliance with the 2010/31/EU Directive on the energy efficiency of buildings.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if, after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EC, 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
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