AMBIENTE URBANO AND SMART FIRENZE

The project comprises a multi-sector operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation. For new and refurbished buildings, compliance with EU Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings will be further examined during appraisal. The level of climate action (adaptation and mitigation) measures, where relevant, will be assessed during the appraisal.