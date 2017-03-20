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TRAM DE LIEGE

Signature(s)

Montant
193 365 031,39 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Belgique : 193 365 031,39 €
Transports : 193 365 031,39 €
Date(s) de signature
22/01/2019 : 193 365 031,39 €
Autres liens
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TRAM DE LIEGE
Related public register
10/09/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAM DE LIEGE - Etude d'Incidences sur l'Environnement - Volume 1
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAM DE LIEGE - Etude d'Incidences sur l'Environnement - Volume 2
Communiqués associés
Belgique : BEI et Plan Juncker - un prêt européen de près de 200 m pour le futur tram de Liège

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
20 mars 2017
Statut
Référence
Signé | 22/01/2019
20170040
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
PPP TRAM DE LIEGE
SOCIETE REGIONALE WALLONNE DU TRANSPORT
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 193 million
EUR 558 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of the construction of the first tramway line in Liège. It includes the construction of 21 stations and a new depot and the acquisition of trams. The project is expected to provide satisfactory capacity in response to an increasing demand for public transport. It is part of a range of measures initially identified in the municipality's mobility plan. The project will procured as a public-private partnership (PPP) via a design-build-finance-maintain (DBFM) agreement to be signed between Société Régionale Wallonne du Transport (SRWT) and the private partner.

The project will contribute to sustainable urban mobility, enhancing the transport system of the Liège metropolitan area. The project will provide reliable, efficient and fast public transport services that will reduce travel times in the city and encourage modal transfer from private to public transport. The project is also expected to improve the city's urban environment and its accessibility, thus contributing to the reduction of congestion, greenhouse gas emissions and accidents. The project is expected to be in line with the Bank's transport lending policy and EU and EIB objectives on climate action.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, according to which the need for a full EIA is decided either on a case-by-case basis by the competent authority or on pre-established criteria set by the Member State. In this case an EIA on the preliminary design of the project, including the depot, was carried out and the final building permit was obtained in 2015. Further details on the compliance of the project with EU directives on the environment, including EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC and the impact on Natura 2000 areas, will be analysed during appraisal.

The Bank requires the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/CE or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.

Documents liés
13/09/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TRAM DE LIEGE
10/09/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAM DE LIEGE - Etude d'Incidences sur l'Environnement - Volume 1
12/09/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAM DE LIEGE - Etude d'Incidences sur l'Environnement - Volume 2
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Belgique : BEI et Plan Juncker - un prêt européen de près de 200 m pour le futur tram de Liège

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TRAM DE LIEGE
Date de publication
13 Sep 2017
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
74901814
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20170040
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Belgique
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAM DE LIEGE - Etude d'Incidences sur l'Environnement - Volume 1
Date de publication
10 Sep 2018
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
86851881
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170040
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Belgique
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAM DE LIEGE - Etude d'Incidences sur l'Environnement - Volume 2
Date de publication
12 Sep 2018
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
73516674
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170040
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Belgique
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TRAM DE LIEGE
Related public register
10/09/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAM DE LIEGE - Etude d'Incidences sur l'Environnement - Volume 1
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAM DE LIEGE - Etude d'Incidences sur l'Environnement - Volume 2
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
PPP TRAM DE LIEGE
Fiche technique
TRAM DE LIEGE
Communiqués associés
Belgique : BEI et Plan Juncker - un prêt européen de près de 200 m pour le futur tram de Liège

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Belgique : BEI et Plan Juncker - un prêt européen de près de 200 m pour le futur tram de Liège
Autres liens
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TRAM DE LIEGE
Related public register
10/09/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAM DE LIEGE - Etude d'Incidences sur l'Environnement - Volume 1
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAM DE LIEGE - Etude d'Incidences sur l'Environnement - Volume 2

Photogallery

BEI et Plan Juncker en Belgique : un prêt européen de près de 200 millions pour le futur tram de Liège
Tram de Liege
©TEC-WL

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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