Tram de Liege

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- Transports - Transports et entreposage
The project consists of the construction of the first tramway line in Liège. It includes the construction of 21 stations and a new depot and the acquisition of trams. The project is expected to provide satisfactory capacity in response to an increasing demand for public transport. It is part of a range of measures initially identified in the municipality's mobility plan. The project will procured as a public-private partnership (PPP) via a design-build-finance-maintain (DBFM) agreement to be signed between Société Régionale Wallonne du Transport (SRWT) and the private partner.
The project will contribute to sustainable urban mobility, enhancing the transport system of the Liège metropolitan area. The project will provide reliable, efficient and fast public transport services that will reduce travel times in the city and encourage modal transfer from private to public transport. The project is also expected to improve the city's urban environment and its accessibility, thus contributing to the reduction of congestion, greenhouse gas emissions and accidents. The project is expected to be in line with the Bank's transport lending policy and EU and EIB objectives on climate action.
The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, according to which the need for a full EIA is decided either on a case-by-case basis by the competent authority or on pre-established criteria set by the Member State. In this case an EIA on the preliminary design of the project, including the depot, was carried out and the final building permit was obtained in 2015. Further details on the compliance of the project with EU directives on the environment, including EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC and the impact on Natura 2000 areas, will be analysed during appraisal.
The Bank requires the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/CE or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.
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