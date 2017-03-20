Tram de Liege

The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, according to which the need for a full EIA is decided either on a case-by-case basis by the competent authority or on pre-established criteria set by the Member State. In this case an EIA on the preliminary design of the project, including the depot, was carried out and the final building permit was obtained in 2015. Further details on the compliance of the project with EU directives on the environment, including EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC and the impact on Natura 2000 areas, will be analysed during appraisal.