WROCLAW TRAMWAY

The project shall contribute to maintaining public transport competitiveness and attractiveness, thus preventing a modal shift towards private transport and improve commuting and mobility in the city. The project is likely to contribute to sustainable transport in line with EU objectives and the Bank's Climate Action objective, as the renewal of rolling stock may increase the attractiveness of public transport and thus reduce use of private vehicles and the associated negative impacts on the local environment and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as well as improve road safety. The replacement of rolling stock is part of a modernisation program of the city. The project aims to improve public transport services in the city of Wroclaw through investments to the tram and bus services. The key components of the project, realised in years 2017-2025, are: -Purchase of 132 trams -Modernisation of 74 trams -Modernisation of rectifier stations