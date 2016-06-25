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REGIONE TOSCANA DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Montant
149 500 000,01 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 149 500 000,01 €
Services : 11 391 900 €
Éducation : 14 023 100 €
Transports : 27 313 650,01 €
Industrie : 38 708 540 €
Aménagement urbain : 58 062 810 €
Date(s) de signature
6/12/2016 : 11 391 900 €
6/12/2016 : 14 023 100 €
6/12/2016 : 27 313 650,01 €
6/12/2016 : 38 708 540 €
6/12/2016 : 58 062 810 €
Autres liens
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - REGIONE TOSCANA DEVELOPMENT
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI soutient le plan d’investissement de 0,5 milliard d’EUR de la Toscane
Related sub-project
RIVER BASINS FLOOD PREVENTION (FL 20160625)

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
14 octobre 2016
Statut
Référence
Signé | 06/12/2016
20160625
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
REGIONE TOSCANA DEVELOPMENT
REGIONE TOSCANA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
EUR 502 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Project to support schemes in small infrastructure and urban mobility projects and to develop and maintain public housing in the Tuscany region. The multi-sector operation will support schemes dedicated to the improvement or construction of infrastructure projects, road safety measures in urban and regional roads, soil restoration, climate change adaptation, retrofitting of schools, and public buildings in general, renewal of public spaces and social and cultural equipment, road safety measures in urban roads, construction of cycling paths, and social housing.

The project will support investments in small infrastructure and urban mobility projects and will develop and maintain public housing in Italy.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation. In addition, since a number of investments will focus on the renovation or refurbishment of buildings, the Bank would require the promoter to act in line with the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (Directive 2010/31/EU).

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
23/12/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - REGIONE TOSCANA DEVELOPMENT
Projets associés
Related sub-project
RIVER BASINS FLOOD PREVENTION (FL 20160625)
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI soutient le plan d’investissement de 0,5 milliard d’EUR de la Toscane

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - REGIONE TOSCANA DEVELOPMENT
Date de publication
23 Dec 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
70495413
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20160625
Secteur(s)
Transports
Aménagement urbain
Industrie
Éducation
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - REGIONE TOSCANA DEVELOPMENT
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
REGIONE TOSCANA DEVELOPMENT
Fiche technique
REGIONE TOSCANA DEVELOPMENT
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI soutient le plan d’investissement de 0,5 milliard d’EUR de la Toscane
Related sub-project
RIVER BASINS FLOOD PREVENTION (FL 20160625)

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI soutient le plan d’investissement de 0,5 milliard d’EUR de la Toscane
Autres liens
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - REGIONE TOSCANA DEVELOPMENT
Related sub-project
RIVER BASINS FLOOD PREVENTION (FL 20160625)

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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