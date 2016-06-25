REGIONE TOSCANA DEVELOPMENT

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation. In addition, since a number of investments will focus on the renovation or refurbishment of buildings, the Bank would require the promoter to act in line with the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (Directive 2010/31/EU).