VIOTIA WIND PARKS

Wind farms fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. It is therefore up to the Member State's competent authority to judge whether an individual wind farm requires an EIA or not, based on criteria defined in Annex III of the EIA Directive. The project has been screened-in according to Greek law and each wind farm underwent an individual EIA process. No significant negative impacts were identified. All permits appear to be in place, including an Environmental Terms Approval based on an Environmental Impact Studies. The closest Natura 2000 site (SPA, Oros Parnitha) is ca. 5 km – 10km away from the sub-projects. During appraisal, the authorisation procedure of the project, incl. public consultations, and its compliance with applicable EU Directives (EIA, Habitats and Bird Directives), will be reviewed. If necessary, a Form A/B will be requested from the competent authorities.