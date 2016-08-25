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VIOTIA WIND PARKS

Signature(s)

Montant
23 618 257 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Grèce : 23 618 257 €
Énergie : 23 618 257 €
Date(s) de signature
19/07/2017 : 7 365 153 €
19/07/2017 : 7 801 721 €
19/07/2017 : 8 451 383 €
Autres liens
Related public register
30/09/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Résumé non technique - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Related public register
29/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Mavroplagia-Kastro
Related public register
29/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Mougoulios
Related public register
29/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Psiloma
Communiqués associés
Grèce : le Plan Juncker appuie le financement de parcs éoliens : la BEI signe un accord de prêt avec le groupe Terna Energy

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
25 août 2016
Statut
Référence
Signé | 19/07/2017
20160077
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
VIOTIA WIND PARKS
SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 24 million
EUR 55 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

Construction and operation of a 50MW onshore wind park portfolio comprising three wind farms located in the wider Tanagra municipality in Viotia, Greece.

The development of wind energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the Bank's renewable energy and energy efficiency objectives. The project further contributes to the Bank's priority objectives for climate action (transversal).The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest (energy/renewable energy).

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Wind farms fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. It is therefore up to the Member State's competent authority to judge whether an individual wind farm requires an EIA or not, based on criteria defined in Annex III of the EIA Directive. The project has been screened-in according to Greek law and each wind farm underwent an individual EIA process. No significant negative impacts were identified. All permits appear to be in place, including an Environmental Terms Approval based on an Environmental Impact Studies. The closest Natura 2000 site (SPA, Oros Parnitha) is ca. 5 km – 10km away from the sub-projects. During appraisal, the authorisation procedure of the project, incl. public consultations, and its compliance with applicable EU Directives (EIA, Habitats and Bird Directives), will be reviewed. If necessary, a Form A/B will be requested from the competent authorities.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Documents liés
30/09/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
13/09/2016 - Résumé non technique - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
29/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Mavroplagia-Kastro
29/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Mougoulios
29/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Psiloma
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Grèce : le Plan Juncker appuie le financement de parcs éoliens : la BEI signe un accord de prêt avec le groupe Terna Energy

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Date de publication
30 Sep 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
68149604
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20160077
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Date de publication
13 Sep 2016
Langue
grec
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
67724107
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20160077
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Date de publication
21 Jan 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
90650486
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20160077
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Mavroplagia-Kastro
Date de publication
29 Sep 2020
Langue
grec
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
64919282
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20160077
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Mougoulios
Date de publication
29 Sep 2020
Langue
grec
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
64916981
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20160077
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Psiloma
Date de publication
29 Sep 2020
Langue
grec
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
64916697
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20160077
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
30/09/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Résumé non technique - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Related public register
29/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Mavroplagia-Kastro
Related public register
29/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Mougoulios
Related public register
29/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Psiloma
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Fiche technique
VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Communiqués associés
Grèce : le Plan Juncker appuie le financement de parcs éoliens : la BEI signe un accord de prêt avec le groupe Terna Energy

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Grèce : le Plan Juncker appuie le financement de parcs éoliens : la BEI signe un accord de prêt avec le groupe Terna Energy
Autres liens
Related public register
30/09/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Résumé non technique - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Related public register
29/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Mavroplagia-Kastro
Related public register
29/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Mougoulios
Related public register
29/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Psiloma

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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