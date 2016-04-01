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TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT

Signature(s)

Montant
130 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Finlande : 130 000 000 €
Services : 130 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
22/06/2016 : 23 600 000 €
22/06/2016 : 106 400 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
1 avril 2016
Statut
Référence
Signé | 22/06/2016
20150840
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
MALL OF TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
YIT Oyj
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 130 million
EUR 603 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project relates to the construction of a commercial nearly-zero-energy building (NZEB) in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. The building consists of different parts that will be constructed in two phases. The project scope is limited to the first phase which comprises the construction of a shopping mall, a car park and a railway station. In a second phase, and outside the project scope, residential and office space will be added to the same building

The improvement of energy efficiency of new buildings will reduce energy consumption and lower CO2 emissions, contributing to the security of supply and mitigation objectives. Financing new NZEBs contributes to one of the objectives of the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive. NZEB is a new sector of financing for the Bank until it becomes the standard for building construction after 2020. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest (energy efficiency and renewable energy) and also contributes to environment protection (tackling climate change).

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Through the project a new NZEB building, as per the requirements of Directive (EPBD) 2010/31/EU (Article 9(1)), will be constructed, which after completion will reduce energy consumption and pollutant emissions compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation).

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
09/07/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
Date de publication
9 Jul 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
67621024
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20150840
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Finlande
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
Date de publication
23 Dec 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142246775
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20150840
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Finlande
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
MALL OF TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
Fiche technique
TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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