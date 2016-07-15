The programme loan will finance the 2016-2021 investment programme of Waterschap Hollandse Delta, one of the 23 water authorities in the Netherlands in charge mainly of flood protection, regional water management and wastewater treatment. The investment programme will include primary dyke reinforcements and related flood protection structures along the selected sections of the 364 km of primary dykes under its responsibility between the river Haringvliet and the river Meuse, an area that lies in the south-west of the Province of Zuid-Holland. The programme will also entail wastewater treatment rehabilitation and maintenance works and construction works required for securing fresh water supply on Voorne and Goeree-Overflakkee islands as part of the alternative management of Haringvliet sluices.