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WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA

Signature(s)

Montant
120 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pays-Bas : 120 000 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 120 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
5/07/2016 : 120 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking dijk langs het Spui aan de kant van de Hoeksche Waard.
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijkvakken bij het Eiland van Dordrecht.
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van dijktrajecten aan de noordkant van de Hoeksche Waard
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijktrajecten aan de zuidkant van de Hoeksche Waard.
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Spui bij Voorne Putten
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijkvakken bij het Eiland van Dordrecht - perceel 1
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Communiqués associés
Pays-Bas : la banque de l’UE soutient des investissements pour la sécurité et la qualité de l’eau aux Pays-Bas

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
2 mars 2017
Statut
Référence
Signé | 02/03/2017
20150698
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 120 million
EUR 270 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the 2016-2021 investment programme of Waterschap Hollandse Delta. The investment programme will focus on flood protection, wastewater treatment and other water management infrastructure.

The programme loan will finance the 2016-2021 investment programme of Waterschap Hollandse Delta, one of the 23 water authorities in the Netherlands in charge mainly of flood protection, regional water management and wastewater treatment. The investment programme will include primary dyke reinforcements and related flood protection structures along the selected sections of the 364 km of primary dykes under its responsibility between the river Haringvliet and the river Meuse, an area that lies in the south-west of the Province of Zuid-Holland. The programme will also entail wastewater treatment rehabilitation and maintenance works and construction works required for securing fresh water supply on Voorne and Goeree-Overflakkee islands as part of the alternative management of Haringvliet sluices.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU will be respected. The promoter will in such case, prior to utilising any EIB funds, be responsible for transmitting to the Bank the non-technical summary of the EIA for publication on the EIB's website. For any part of the project that may have an impact on a nature conservation site, the promoter will be required to inform the Bank on the mitigating measures required to comply with the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC , or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking dijk langs het Spui aan de kant van de Hoeksche Waard.
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijkvakken bij het Eiland van Dordrecht.
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van dijktrajecten aan de noordkant van de Hoeksche Waard
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijktrajecten aan de zuidkant van de Hoeksche Waard.
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Spui bij Voorne Putten
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijkvakken bij het Eiland van Dordrecht - perceel 1
22/11/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
31/10/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Pays-Bas : la banque de l’UE soutient des investissements pour la sécurité et la qualité de l’eau aux Pays-Bas

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking dijk langs het Spui aan de kant van de Hoeksche Waard.
Date de publication
15 Jul 2016
Langue
hollandais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
67716361
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20150698
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays-Bas
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijkvakken bij het Eiland van Dordrecht.
Date de publication
15 Jul 2016
Langue
hollandais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
67716360
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20150698
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays-Bas
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van dijktrajecten aan de noordkant van de Hoeksche Waard
Date de publication
15 Jul 2016
Langue
hollandais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
67714253
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20150698
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays-Bas
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijktrajecten aan de zuidkant van de Hoeksche Waard.
Date de publication
15 Jul 2016
Langue
hollandais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
67715065
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20150698
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays-Bas
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Spui bij Voorne Putten
Date de publication
15 Jul 2016
Langue
hollandais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
67716973
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20150698
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays-Bas
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijkvakken bij het Eiland van Dordrecht - perceel 1
Date de publication
15 Jul 2016
Langue
hollandais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
67716359
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20150698
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays-Bas
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Date de publication
22 Nov 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
71914769
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20150698
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays-Bas
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Date de publication
31 Oct 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
174198551
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20150698
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays-Bas
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Date de publication
31 Oct 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
64912678
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20150698
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays-Bas
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking dijk langs het Spui aan de kant van de Hoeksche Waard.
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijkvakken bij het Eiland van Dordrecht.
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van dijktrajecten aan de noordkant van de Hoeksche Waard
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijktrajecten aan de zuidkant van de Hoeksche Waard.
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Spui bij Voorne Putten
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijkvakken bij het Eiland van Dordrecht - perceel 1
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Fiche technique
WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Communiqués associés
Pays-Bas : la banque de l’UE soutient des investissements pour la sécurité et la qualité de l’eau aux Pays-Bas

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Pays-Bas : la banque de l’UE soutient des investissements pour la sécurité et la qualité de l’eau aux Pays-Bas
Autres liens
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking dijk langs het Spui aan de kant van de Hoeksche Waard.
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijkvakken bij het Eiland van Dordrecht.
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van dijktrajecten aan de noordkant van de Hoeksche Waard
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijktrajecten aan de zuidkant van de Hoeksche Waard.
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Spui bij Voorne Putten
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijkvakken bij het Eiland van Dordrecht - perceel 1
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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