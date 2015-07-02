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GALLOPER OFFSHORE WIND

Signature(s)

Montant
313 938 886,57 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Royaume-Uni : 313 938 886,57 €
Énergie : 313 938 886,57 €
Date(s) de signature
29/10/2015 : 313 938 886,57 €
Autres liens
Related public register
09/11/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GALLOPER OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
24/09/2015 - Résumé non technique - GALLOPER OFFSHORE WIND
Communiqués associés
Royaume-Uni : le parc éolien Galloper est le premier projet soutenu par le plan d'investissement pour l'Europe de 315 milliards d'EUR

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
2 juillet 2015
Statut
Référence
Signé | 29/10/2015
20150382
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
GALLOPER OFFSHORE WIND
SIEMENS AG, RWE AG, UK GREEN INVESTMENT BANK PLC
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
GBP 225 million (EUR 312 million)
GBP 1162 million (EUR 1608 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the design, construction, and operation of a medium-scale offshore wind farm with ca. 340 MW total capacity. The project site is located 27km off the coast of south-east England, adjacent to an existing wind farm. The project's grid connection assets will be transferred to an independent operator (OFTO) after construction.

The development of offshore wind energy will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contribute to security of energy supply and environmental objectives. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest (energy/renewable energy). The project will further contribute to the Bank's priority objectives for energy sector lending related to renewable energy and climate action (transversal).

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The UK government conducted a strategic environmental assessment (SEA) in 2002/03 for its plan to develop offshore wind in its territory. Three large areas - the Thames Estuary, the Greater Wash and the North West (Irish Sea) - identified by the government as being potentially suitable, were assessed. The project site falls within the Thames Estuary area. The project is an extension to an existing 504 MW offshore wind farm. By virtue of its technical characteristics the project is classified as an Annex II project according to the Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). National legislation requires a full EIA including public consultation for offshore wind farms. The promoter's environmental impact statement analyses the project's environmental and social impacts against the backdrop of the adjacent offshore wind farm. It concludes that there is no significant cumulative impact related to the project. There are a number of local, national and international designated sites of nature conservation importance in the vicinity of both the onshore and offshore components of the project. The promoter's environmental studies conclude that the project has no significant negative impact on these sites. Consents related to the project's onshore and offshore activities were granted by the competent authorities in 2013. Details of the environmental authorisation process, including its consultation process and appropriate assessment, will be assessed during appraisal to verify compliance with the Bank's environmental policy.

Directive 2004/17/EC does not apply to contracts awarded by contracting entities and intended to enable them to carry out electricity supply in England, Scotland and Wales (Decision 2007/141/EC). The project is therefore considered to be exempt from public procurement requirements. This will be confirmed during appraisal.

Documents liés
09/11/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GALLOPER OFFSHORE WIND
24/09/2015 - Résumé non technique - GALLOPER OFFSHORE WIND
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Royaume-Uni : le parc éolien Galloper est le premier projet soutenu par le plan d'investissement pour l'Europe de 315 milliards d'EUR

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GALLOPER OFFSHORE WIND
Date de publication
9 Nov 2015
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
62886040
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20150382
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Royaume-Uni
Pays
Royaume-Uni
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - GALLOPER OFFSHORE WIND
Date de publication
24 Sep 2015
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
62090791
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20150382
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Royaume-Uni
Pays
Royaume-Uni
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
09/11/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GALLOPER OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
24/09/2015 - Résumé non technique - GALLOPER OFFSHORE WIND
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
GALLOPER OFFSHORE WIND
Fiche technique
GALLOPER OFFSHORE WIND
Communiqués associés
Royaume-Uni : le parc éolien Galloper est le premier projet soutenu par le plan d'investissement pour l'Europe de 315 milliards d'EUR

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Royaume-Uni : le parc éolien Galloper est le premier projet soutenu par le plan d'investissement pour l'Europe de 315 milliards d'EUR
Autres liens
Related public register
09/11/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GALLOPER OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
24/09/2015 - Résumé non technique - GALLOPER OFFSHORE WIND

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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