REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE II

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Aménagement urbain - Construction
The project concerns the rehabilitation of poor urban areas distributed across all 24 regions (Gouvernorats) of Tunisia through the provision of basic public infrastructure. In particular, the project's outputs will consist in the creation or extension of water and wastewater networks, road pavement and drainage, installation of public lighting, construction of playgrounds, sports and socio-cultural centers, and economic and manufacturing facilities. Moreover, the project could include specific interventions in the historical centres of a number of cities (medinas). The project builds upon the success of the predecessor operation "Rehabilitation Urbaine Tunisie" (EIB loan signed in 2012).
The project will contribute to local development and job creation through the spill-over effects of the investments in infrastructure and buildings all over the Tunisian territory. The direct and indirect socio-economic benefits will be very large, with strong leveraging of private investments by public infrastructure investments. By strengthening the economic resilience of Tunisian municipalities, the operation will further support the ongoing de-centralisation process in Tunisia.
The project is expected to have positive social and environmental effects. Infrastructure works planned (e.g. for roads and drainage, sewage and public utilities) are expected to have very positive impacts on environmental conditions in the areas concerned. In addition, a technical assistance operation financed under the EU-funded Urban Projects Finance Initiative (UPFI) has been put in place to maximise and optimise environmental and social impacts of the project.
The project is classified as a public sector operation for procurement purposes. The promoter will be required to implement the project in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement for components financed by the Bank.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.