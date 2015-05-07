PORTUCEL CACIA MILL OPTIMISATION

The project falls under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA) (modification of an industrial facility for the production of pulp). The existing plant, operational since 1953, has continuously undergone adaptations and modernisation cycles to incorporate best available technology. The latest environmental permit under the EIA and Integrated Pollution Prevention and Control (IPPC) Directives dates from 2009. The competent authorities concluded that the project did not add environmental load and did not exceed emission thresholds established in national environmental legislation for pulp and paper mills. Hence the project has been screened out. The IPPC permit from 2009 will be reconsidered by the competent authorities in line with the provisions of the Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU. The investment will be within the existing facilities and will thus have only negligible additional visual impact on the landscape. Because of the project's location at an existing industrial site, significant negative impact by the project on any site of nature conservation is considered unlikely. Due to the targeted investments in best available emission abatement technologies, the project will lead to reduced environmental impact in comparison to the existing plant. The targeted emission limits for the plant are in line with the latest draft BAT Reference Document. The Bank's Environmental Assessment Group (ENVAG) was consulted for review. The project will use wood sourced locally and from international wood markets under strict chain-of-custody systems and produced from forests managed under international recognised certification schemes. Details of the permitting procedures, potential impact on close-by nature conservation sites and sustainability and origin of the biomass will be further assessed during the appraisal.