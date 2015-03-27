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COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)

Signature(s)

Montant
25 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Allemagne : 25 000 000 €
Industrie : 25 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
27/03/2015 : 25 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : 25 millions d'EUR à l'appui de la R-D pharmaceutique d'Innocoll

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
1 avril 2015
Statut
Référence
Signé | 27/03/2015
20150010
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
Innocoll AG
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 25 million
EUR 50 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns R&D using the company's proprietary collagen technologies for the development of surgical implants and other pharmaceutical products. The products in the company's development pipeline combine proven therapeutics with its own collagen technology, enabling the creation of biocompatible and biodegradable products with customized drug release profiles, localised drug delivery and easy administration. Major indications addressed are pain, post-surgical adhesion and diabetic foot ulcer infections. Furthermore the project covers the expansion of the existing manufacturing capacities in Germany.

The RDI activities fall within the scope of the Horizon 2020 programme sections Industrial Leadership (Nanotechnologies, Advanced Materials, Advanced Manufacturing and Processing, and Biotechnology) as well as Societal Challenges (Health, Demographic Change and Wellbeing). EIB financing of the project corresponds to the Community's role to encourage Research and Technological Development as defined in Article 179 of the EC Treaty and with the "Common Interest" criterion under the Treaty's Article 309 point (c), i.e. the Bank's financing activities under the Knowledge Economy (i2i), research & development.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities as well as production deployment that will be in large part carried out in existing facilities already authorised for similar activities and volumes and that do not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) according to the relevant EU Directives.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Commentaires

InnovFin – EU Finance for Innovators is a joint initiative launched by the EIB in cooperation with the European Commission under Horizon 2020. InnovFin consists of a series of integrated and complementary financing tools and advisory services covering the entire value chain of research and innovation in order to support investments from the smallest to the largest enterprise.

Documents liés
21/01/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : 25 millions d'EUR à l'appui de la R-D pharmaceutique d'Innocoll

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
Date de publication
21 Jan 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
57741077
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20150010
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
Date de publication
21 Jan 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
89197513
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20150010
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
Fiche technique
COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : 25 millions d'EUR à l'appui de la R-D pharmaceutique d'Innocoll

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : 25 millions d'EUR à l'appui de la R-D pharmaceutique d'Innocoll
Autres liens
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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