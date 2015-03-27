COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)

The project concerns R&D using the company's proprietary collagen technologies for the development of surgical implants and other pharmaceutical products. The products in the company's development pipeline combine proven therapeutics with its own collagen technology, enabling the creation of biocompatible and biodegradable products with customized drug release profiles, localised drug delivery and easy administration. Major indications addressed are pain, post-surgical adhesion and diabetic foot ulcer infections. Furthermore the project covers the expansion of the existing manufacturing capacities in Germany.

The RDI activities fall within the scope of the Horizon 2020 programme sections Industrial Leadership (Nanotechnologies, Advanced Materials, Advanced Manufacturing and Processing, and Biotechnology) as well as Societal Challenges (Health, Demographic Change and Wellbeing). EIB financing of the project corresponds to the Community's role to encourage Research and Technological Development as defined in Article 179 of the EC Treaty and with the "Common Interest" criterion under the Treaty's Article 309 point (c), i.e. the Bank's financing activities under the Knowledge Economy (i2i), research & development.