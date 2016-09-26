NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND GALWAY CAMPUS

The purpose of the project is to construct and refurbish teaching, research and supporting facilities of the National University of Ireland (NUI) Galway. The project will include the development of new infrastructure (human biology building and student accommodation), the refurbishment of an existing university facility and the upgrade of the university's IT infrastructure. The aims are to increase the quality of teaching, learning and academic research at the university by updating the facilities. The ultimate beneficiaries are the students and staff of the university as well as eventual employers of the graduates and wider society in Ireland. The project is developed in line with the targets set up by the Community and University Sustainability Project (CUSP) established in 2015 by NUI Galway with the aim of making the university a green, smart and healthy campus.