BUCHAREST S3 THERMAL REHABILITATION

The operation will benefit the environment by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption and thus help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have limited negative environmental impacts. The Bank will assess the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental regulations, where applicable, as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The promoter is a public entity and therefore public procurement rules will apply. The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter during appraisal to ensure that the promoter will follow suitable procurement procedures, ensuring an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices, so that contracts will be in line with the project's best interests. The review will include verifying compliance with relevant national and EU legislation on procurement, which may include publication in the Official Journal of the European Union, where appropriate.