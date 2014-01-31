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BUCHAREST S3 THERMAL REHABILITATION

Signature(s)

Montant
37 918 687 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Roumanie : 37 918 687 €
Services : 37 918 687 €
Date(s) de signature
15/06/2015 : 37 918 687 €
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Related public register
31/03/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUCHAREST S3 THERMAL REHABILITATION

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
29 septembre 2014
Statut
Référence
Signé | 15/06/2015
20140131
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BUCHAREST S3 THERMAL REHABILITATION
MUNICIPIUL BUCURESTI - SECTORUL 3
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 38 million
EUR 226 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Financing a multi-annual (2014-2017) investment programme for the refurbishment of multi-family private housing in Sector 3 in the municipality of Bucharest, as part of the National Energy-Efficiency Action Plan of Romania. In total 555 buildings with 45,537 apartments will be refurbished. The investment will focus on thermal energy-efficiency improvements of the building envelope (wall insulation, windows, roof and cellar insulation).

The proposed investments aim to reduce energy losses in multi-family housing and thus reduce energy consumption. Thermal rehabilitation of multi-storey residential buildings is part of the National Energy-Efficiency Action Plan of Romania, which intends to benefit the environment by supporting projects that help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change. For all buildings refurbished under the operation, energy performance certificates will be required. An independent verification of the quality of works and achieved energy savings will be implemented under the supervision of the Bank for selected buildings.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The operation will benefit the environment by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption and thus help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have limited negative environmental impacts. The Bank will assess the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental regulations, where applicable, as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The promoter is a public entity and therefore public procurement rules will apply. The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter during appraisal to ensure that the promoter will follow suitable procurement procedures, ensuring an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices, so that contracts will be in line with the project's best interests. The review will include verifying compliance with relevant national and EU legislation on procurement, which may include publication in the Official Journal of the European Union, where appropriate.

Documents liés
31/03/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUCHAREST S3 THERMAL REHABILITATION

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUCHAREST S3 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Date de publication
31 Mar 2015
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
58216551
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20140131
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Roumanie
Disponible au public
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Related public register
31/03/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUCHAREST S3 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
BUCHAREST S3 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Fiche technique
BUCHAREST S3 THERMAL REHABILITATION

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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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