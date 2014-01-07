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ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Montant
233 673 594,88 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Royaume-Uni : 233 673 594,88 €
Télécom : 233 673 594,88 €
Date(s) de signature
16/06/2014 : 233 673 594,88 €
Autres liens
Related public register
09/04/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Communiqués associés
Royaume-Uni : Prêt BEI de 190 Mio GBP à Arqiva pour investir dans les compteurs intelligents, la radio numérique et WiFi au Royaume-Uni

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
7 janvier 2014
Statut
Référence
Signé | 16/06/2014
20130490
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ARQIVA TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE
ARQIVA FINANCING NO 1 LTD
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 258 million (GBP 220 million)
EUR 522 million (GBP 446 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Deployment across the UK of mobile and communication infrastructure to enable mobile network delivery and advanced smart energy metering.

The project concerns priority components of Arqiva’s investment programme on the 2013-2018 period, in particular a smart metering platform for the electricity and gas utilities, Wi-Fi telecoms infrastructure provided to telecom operators and property owners, two new High Definition (HD) multiplexes for TV channels, a new Digital Radio platform and capital expenditure for renewal of existing assets.
The smart metering platform will cover Scotland and the North of England whereas the other installations will be located all over the UK.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The promoter has traditionally many activities using wireless electromagnetic transmission (mobile and WiFi networks, backhaul carrier, TV terrestrial broadcasting, satellite uplinks). It will also provide a new electricity metering service using wireless transmission. For its installations it will be also verified the compliance with Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU and its UK transposition and impacts on nature protected areas forming part of Natura 2000 network - falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC.

The promoter has activity in multiple sectors and the project will be multi-scheme. The Bank will require the Promoter, if applicable to project components, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2004/17/EC for operations in electricity sector and Directive 2004/18/EC for schemes implemented under State and/or EU aid, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Commentaires

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Documents liés
09/04/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Royaume-Uni : Prêt BEI de 190 Mio GBP à Arqiva pour investir dans les compteurs intelligents, la radio numérique et WiFi au Royaume-Uni

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Date de publication
9 Apr 2014
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
52405326
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20130490
Secteur(s)
Télécom
Régions
Royaume-Uni
Pays
Royaume-Uni
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Date de publication
21 Jan 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
123282156
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20130490
Secteur(s)
Télécom
Régions
Royaume-Uni
Pays
Royaume-Uni
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
09/04/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ARQIVA TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE
Fiche technique
ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Communiqués associés
Royaume-Uni : Prêt BEI de 190 Mio GBP à Arqiva pour investir dans les compteurs intelligents, la radio numérique et WiFi au Royaume-Uni

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Royaume-Uni : Prêt BEI de 190 Mio GBP à Arqiva pour investir dans les compteurs intelligents, la radio numérique et WiFi au Royaume-Uni
Autres liens
Related public register
09/04/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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