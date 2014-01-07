ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE

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Deployment across the UK of mobile and communication infrastructure to enable mobile network delivery and advanced smart energy metering.
The project concerns priority components of Arqiva’s investment programme on the 2013-2018 period, in particular a smart metering platform for the electricity and gas utilities, Wi-Fi telecoms infrastructure provided to telecom operators and property owners, two new High Definition (HD) multiplexes for TV channels, a new Digital Radio platform and capital expenditure for renewal of existing assets.
The smart metering platform will cover Scotland and the North of England whereas the other installations will be located all over the UK.
The promoter has traditionally many activities using wireless electromagnetic transmission (mobile and WiFi networks, backhaul carrier, TV terrestrial broadcasting, satellite uplinks). It will also provide a new electricity metering service using wireless transmission. For its installations it will be also verified the compliance with Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU and its UK transposition and impacts on nature protected areas forming part of Natura 2000 network - falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC.
The promoter has activity in multiple sectors and the project will be multi-scheme. The Bank will require the Promoter, if applicable to project components, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2004/17/EC for operations in electricity sector and Directive 2004/18/EC for schemes implemented under State and/or EU aid, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
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