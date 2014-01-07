ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE

The promoter has traditionally many activities using wireless electromagnetic transmission (mobile and WiFi networks, backhaul carrier, TV terrestrial broadcasting, satellite uplinks). It will also provide a new electricity metering service using wireless transmission. For its installations it will be also verified the compliance with Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU and its UK transposition and impacts on nature protected areas forming part of Natura 2000 network - falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC.

The promoter has activity in multiple sectors and the project will be multi-scheme. The Bank will require the Promoter, if applicable to project components, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2004/17/EC for operations in electricity sector and Directive 2004/18/EC for schemes implemented under State and/or EU aid, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.