MEGALIM SOLAR THERMAL PLANT

If the project were located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (85/337/EEC) as amended, requiring the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. Under Israeli Law, the project requires an EIA including initial scoping and public consultation, which was carried out and approved in Dec 2012. During appraisal, the Bank will ensure that the project complies with the Bank's principles and standards regarding environmental and social issues.

The promoter was selected following a formal international procedure, which attracted sufficient international interest. However, the project concession has a local preference element in accordance with Israeli law, requiring the promoter to procure domestically 20% of its investment. Based on the information available at this stage, the required local component seems to be below the level at which parts can naturally be sourced locally and at economic prices. The Bank will assess this in more detail during the appraisal with the objective of verifying whether the project will meet the Bank's criteria of economy and efficiency.