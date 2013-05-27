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MEGALIM SOLAR THERMAL PLANT

Signature(s)

Montant
150 121 261,11 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Israël : 150 121 261,11 €
Énergie : 150 121 261,11 €
Date(s) de signature
26/06/2014 : 150 121 261,11 €
Autres liens
Related public register
28/01/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MEGALIM SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Résumé non technique - MEGALIM SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MEGALIM SOLAR THERMAL PLANT - Table of Contents
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - MEGALIM SOLAR THERMAL PLANT

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
27 mai 2013
Statut
Référence
Signé | 26/06/2014
20120677
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
MEGALIM SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
Megalim Solar Power Ltd.
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
EUR 600 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Design, construction and operation of a solar thermal power plant with installed capacity of up to 121MW on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis. It will be located in the Western Negev Desert in Israel, 35km south of the city of Beer Sheva, on the area designated by the Israeli authorities as Plot B.

The project will emit significantly less gaseous and pollutant emissions, including greenhouse gases, than conventional thermal power plants. It will therefore contribute to EU and Israel national priority objectives with regard to combating climate change and supporting renewable energy. It is fully in line with the strategic objectives set for the EIB external mandate, as well as with the Bank's priority energy lending objectives related to renewable energy and external energy security and economic development. It will contribute substantially to the Mediterranean Solar Plan, and to the achievement of the Israeli national target of 10% of renewable energy capacity of the total electricity capacity by 2020.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

If the project were located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (85/337/EEC) as amended, requiring the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. Under Israeli Law, the project requires an EIA including initial scoping and public consultation, which was carried out and approved in Dec 2012. During appraisal, the Bank will ensure that the project complies with the Bank's principles and standards regarding environmental and social issues.

The promoter was selected following a formal international procedure, which attracted sufficient international interest. However, the project concession has a local preference element in accordance with Israeli law, requiring the promoter to procure domestically 20% of its investment. Based on the information available at this stage, the required local component seems to be below the level at which parts can naturally be sourced locally and at economic prices. The Bank will assess this in more detail during the appraisal with the objective of verifying whether the project will meet the Bank's criteria of economy and efficiency.

Commentaires

This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Documents liés
28/01/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MEGALIM SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
17/06/2014 - Résumé non technique - MEGALIM SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MEGALIM SOLAR THERMAL PLANT - Table of Contents
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - MEGALIM SOLAR THERMAL PLANT

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MEGALIM SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
Date de publication
28 Jan 2014
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
48052285
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20120677
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Israël
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - MEGALIM SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
Date de publication
17 Jun 2014
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
53219898
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20120677
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Israël
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MEGALIM SOLAR THERMAL PLANT - Table of Contents
Date de publication
20 Sep 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
53219476
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20120677
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Israël
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - MEGALIM SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
Date de publication
15 Dec 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
134287857
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20120677
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Israël
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
28/01/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MEGALIM SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Résumé non technique - MEGALIM SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MEGALIM SOLAR THERMAL PLANT - Table of Contents
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - MEGALIM SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
MEGALIM SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
Fiche technique
MEGALIM SOLAR THERMAL PLANT

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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