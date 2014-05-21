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BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II

Signature(s)

Montant
42 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Roumanie : 42 000 000 €
Services : 42 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
22/03/2016 : 19 530 000 €
3/10/2014 : 22 470 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
26/07/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Communiqués associés
Roumanie : la BEI continue de soutenir le renforcement de l'efficacité énergétique des immeubles d'habitation dans le 4e arrondissement de Bucarest
Communiqués associés
Roumanie : La BEI soutient à nouveau le renforcement de l'efficacité énergétique des immeubles d'habitation dans le 4e arrondissement de Bucarest

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
21 mai 2014
Statut
Référence
Signé | 03/10/2014
20120546
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
MUNICIPIUL BUCURESTI - SECTORUL 4
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 48 million
EUR 64 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Financing a multi-annual (2014-2016) investment programme for the thermal rehabilitation of about 201 multi-storey residential buildings with about 13,879 apartments located in the Sector 4 of Bucharest. The project follows up on the 1st phase of the energy efficiency programme for residential buildings undertaken by the Municipality of Sector 4 of Bucharest and financed by the EIB in 2012.

The proposed investments aim at reducing energy losses in multi-family lodgements and thus reducing consumption of energy resources. Thermal rehabilitation of multi-storey residential buildings is part of the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan of Romania aimed at bringing environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change. For all buildings refurbished under the operation, energy performance certificates will be required. An independent verification of the quality of works and achieved energy savings will be implemented under the supervision of the Bank for selected buildings.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

This operation will bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption and thus help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have limited negative environmental impacts. The Bank will assess the promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, if applicable, as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The promoter is a public entity and therefore public procurement rules will apply. The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter during appraisal to ensure that the promoter will follow suitable procurement procedures, ensuring an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices, such that contracts will be in line with the project’s best interests. The review will include verifying compliance with relevant national and EU legislation on procurement, which may include publication in the OJEU where appropriate.

Documents liés
26/07/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Roumanie : la BEI continue de soutenir le renforcement de l'efficacité énergétique des immeubles d'habitation dans le 4e arrondissement de Bucarest
Communiqués associés
Roumanie : La BEI soutient à nouveau le renforcement de l'efficacité énergétique des immeubles d'habitation dans le 4e arrondissement de Bucarest

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Date de publication
26 Jul 2014
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
53797075
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20120546
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Roumanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Date de publication
23 Dec 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
147077449
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20120546
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Roumanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
26/07/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Fiche technique
BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Communiqués associés
Roumanie : la BEI continue de soutenir le renforcement de l'efficacité énergétique des immeubles d'habitation dans le 4e arrondissement de Bucarest
Communiqués associés
Roumanie : La BEI soutient à nouveau le renforcement de l'efficacité énergétique des immeubles d'habitation dans le 4e arrondissement de Bucarest

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Roumanie : la BEI continue de soutenir le renforcement de l'efficacité énergétique des immeubles d'habitation dans le 4e arrondissement de Bucarest
Communiqués associés
Roumanie : La BEI soutient à nouveau le renforcement de l'efficacité énergétique des immeubles d'habitation dans le 4e arrondissement de Bucarest
Autres liens
Related public register
26/07/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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