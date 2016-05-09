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AFRICA ENERGY GUARANTEE FACILITY

Signature(s)

Montant
42 162 071 €
Secteur(s)
Énergie : 42 162 071 €
Date(s) de signature
21/12/2017 : 42 162 071 €
Autres liens
Related public register
14/01/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AFRICA ENERGY GUARANTEE FACILITY
Communiqués associés
Le premier dispositif d’assurance du risque politique à long terme permet de débloquer un investissement de 1,4 milliard d’USD en faveur de l’énergie propre en Afrique

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
9 mai 2016
Statut
Référence
Signé | 21/12/2017
20120168
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
AFRICA ENERGY GUARANTEE FACILITY
Munich Re
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 50 million (EUR 47 million)
USD 1389 million (EUR 1304 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The Africa Energy Guarantee Facility (AEGF) consists of a guarantee to support reinsurers in the provision of investment and trade insurance services for the African energy sector through local partners. The operation is initiated by the EIB and forms part of the Bank's response under the UN Sustainable Energy for All (SE4All) initiative. It is proposed to establish AEGF to provide political and comprehensive credit risk insurance and reinsurance to SE4All projects in Africa.

The proposed operation consists of a guarantee for a dedicated reinsurance vehicle targeting eligible SE4All projects in sub-Saharan Africa. Eligible investment projects to be covered by the guarantee will include renewable energy, energy efficiency, small-scale hybrid energy systems, electricity transmission and distribution. AEGF's capital would include contributions from an already identified group of public and private insurance and reinsurance companies with existing operations in Africa. The objective is to enhance the availability of long-term capital for the African energy sector through provision of investment insurance services.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The underlying investments to be guaranteed by the AEGF are expected to include renewable energy, energy efficiency, small-scale hybrid energy systems, electricity transmission and distribution projects. All projects will require environmental and social (E&S) screening and will need to comply with the Bank's environmental and social standards. Some projects may be required to undertake an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in line with national legislation or in order to meet the Bank's requirements. In such cases, the EIA studies will be published on the Bank's website. The agents managing the operation will adopt an environmental, social and governance (ESG) policy and a social and environmental management system (SEMS) in line with the Bank's standards, incl. a grievance mechanism.

The Bank will require the AEGF manager to ensure that implementation of the underlying projects is done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. Most of the project promoters are expected to be private companies for which the AEGF manager will have to verify during appraisal whether the projects have obtained any special or exclusive rights, and verify that the provisions of the guide are respected.

Documents liés
14/01/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AFRICA ENERGY GUARANTEE FACILITY
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Le premier dispositif d’assurance du risque politique à long terme permet de débloquer un investissement de 1,4 milliard d’USD en faveur de l’énergie propre en Afrique

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AFRICA ENERGY GUARANTEE FACILITY
Date de publication
14 Jan 2018
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
81258229
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20120168
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Régional - Afrique
Disponible au public
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Related public register
14/01/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AFRICA ENERGY GUARANTEE FACILITY
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
AFRICA ENERGY GUARANTEE FACILITY
Fiche technique
AFRICA ENERGY GUARANTEE FACILITY
Communiqués associés
Le premier dispositif d’assurance du risque politique à long terme permet de débloquer un investissement de 1,4 milliard d’USD en faveur de l’énergie propre en Afrique

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Communiqués associés
Le premier dispositif d’assurance du risque politique à long terme permet de débloquer un investissement de 1,4 milliard d’USD en faveur de l’énergie propre en Afrique
Autres liens
Related public register
14/01/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AFRICA ENERGY GUARANTEE FACILITY

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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