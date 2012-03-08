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SW DEVON WASTE-TO-ENERGY CHP PLANT

Signature(s)

Montant
109 163 383,54 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Royaume-Uni : 109 163 383,54 €
Énergie : 54 581 691,77 €
Déchets solides : 54 581 691,77 €
Date(s) de signature
15/03/2013 : 21 581 691,77 €
15/03/2013 : 21 581 691,77 €
15/03/2013 : 33 000 000 €
15/03/2013 : 33 000 000 €
Autres liens
Publications connexes
Résumé non technique (RNT) de l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - - EN
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SW DEVON WASTE-TO-ENERGY CHP PLANT
Related public register
09/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SW DEVON WASTE-TO-ENERGY CHP PLANT

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
8 mars 2012
Statut
Référence
Signé | 15/03/2013
20110488
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
South West Devon Waste-to-Energy CHP Plant

MVV ENERGIE AG

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
Up to GBP 110 million (EUR 124.21 million)
GBP 220 million (EUR 248.42 million) – Amount will be verified during appraisal
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a 245,000 t/yr waste-to-energy combined heat and power (CHP) plant under a Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contract with the South West Devon Waste Partnership (SWDWP). The project will be implemented at North Yard, Devonport, directly adjacent to a HM Naval Base. The produced electricity and heat will for the most part be supplied to the dockyard and the Naval Base under a 25 year contract. The site is currently used as an aggregate storage area. Traffic connections are existing and will be improved as part of the project. The planned facility poses no problem with spatial planning objectives for the site. In addition to municipal residual waste from the SWDWP region, the facility will receive commercial and industrial waste.

The project concerns the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a 245,000 t/yr waste-to-energy combined heat and power (CHP) plant under a Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contract with the South West Devon Waste Partnership (SWDWP). The project will be implemented at North Yard, Devonport, directly adjacent to a HM Naval Base. The produced electricity and heat will for the most part be supplied to the dockyard and the Naval Base under a 25 year contract. The site is currently used as an aggregate storage area. Traffic connections are existing and will be improved as part of the project. The planned facility poses no problem with spatial planning objectives for the site. In addition to municipal residual waste from the SWDWP region, the facility will receive commercial and industrial waste.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project comprises a waste-to-energy CHP plant that will enable diversion of solid waste from landfills. The project falls under Annex 1 of the EIA Directive and the Promoter has completed the EIA. The Environment Agency has completed their technical determination of the permit application and issued a decision document and permit on 6th of March 2012. The Promoter has received a planning permission on 3rd of February 2012. Planning permission and Environmental Permit are currently in the judicial review period.

The project company was selected through a competitive dialogue procedure in accordance with the Public Procurement Directive 2004/18/EC. The process started in 2008 and was concluded through contract signature in March 2011. The project company will apply private procurement procedures for implementation of the project.

Documents liés
12/05/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SW DEVON WASTE-TO-ENERGY CHP PLANT
09/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SW DEVON WASTE-TO-ENERGY CHP PLANT
Autres liens
Publications connexes
Résumé non technique (RNT) de l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - - EN

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SW DEVON WASTE-TO-ENERGY CHP PLANT
Date de publication
12 May 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
66413009
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20110488
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Déchets solides
Régions
Royaume-Uni
Pays
Royaume-Uni
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SW DEVON WASTE-TO-ENERGY CHP PLANT
Date de publication
9 Mar 2017
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
73276643
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20110488
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Déchets solides
Régions
Royaume-Uni
Pays
Royaume-Uni
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SW DEVON WASTE-TO-ENERGY CHP PLANT
Related public register
09/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SW DEVON WASTE-TO-ENERGY CHP PLANT
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
South West Devon Waste-to-Energy CHP Plant
Fiche technique
SW DEVON WASTE-TO-ENERGY CHP PLANT
Publications connexes
Résumé non technique (RNT) de l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - - EN

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

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Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes