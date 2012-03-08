SW DEVON WASTE-TO-ENERGY CHP PLANT

The project concerns the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a 245,000 t/yr waste-to-energy combined heat and power (CHP) plant under a Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contract with the South West Devon Waste Partnership (SWDWP). The project will be implemented at North Yard, Devonport, directly adjacent to a HM Naval Base. The produced electricity and heat will for the most part be supplied to the dockyard and the Naval Base under a 25 year contract. The site is currently used as an aggregate storage area. Traffic connections are existing and will be improved as part of the project. The planned facility poses no problem with spatial planning objectives for the site. In addition to municipal residual waste from the SWDWP region, the facility will receive commercial and industrial waste.