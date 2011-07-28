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ENEL GREEN POWER ROMANIA

Signature(s)

Montant
200 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Roumanie : 200 000 000 €
Énergie : 200 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
28/11/2013 : 200 000 000 €
Autres liens
Publications connexes
Évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Moldova Noua project - RO
Publications connexes
Résumé non technique (RNT) de l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Enel Green Power Romania - Corugea project - EN
Publications connexes
Évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Corugea project - RO
Publications connexes
Évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Salbatica project - RO
Publications connexes
Biodiversity Monitoring Report - Corugea Project - RO
Publications connexes
Résumé non technique (RNT) de l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Enel Green Power Romania - Moldova Noua - EN
Publications connexes
Résumé non technique (RNT) de l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Enel Green Power Romania - Salbatica project - EN
Publications connexes
Biodiversity Monitoring Report - Salbatica project - RO
Related public register
24/07/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL GREEN POWER ROMANIA

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
28 juillet 2011
Statut
Référence
Signé | 28/11/2013
20110247
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
Enel Green Power Romania

Enel Green Power S.p.A.

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Financing of the investment programme of Enel Green Power Romania for the development, construction and operation of three on-shore wind farms located in the regions of Dobrogea (Salbatica and Corugea) and Banat (Moldova Noua) for a total installed capacity of some 260 MW.

The project concerns the development, construction and operation of three Romanian wind farms with a total capacity of 258 MW: Salbatica 1 (70 MW), Salbatica 2 (70 MW), Moldova Noua (48MW) and Corugea (70MW). The projects will be equipped with 126 turbines with a unit capacity ranging from 2.0 to 2.3 MW and hub height between 95 and 101m. Furthermore each project will include the electrical grid to connect the different wind turbines, the civil works for foundations and infrastructure (e.g. access roads) as well as the substation and HV cable for the connection to the network.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The projects fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EC (as amended) and have been screened in by the national competent authorities which have required a full EIA including public consultation. According to the information available all project sites, located in the Dobrogea and Banat regions, may either be inside or close to Natura 2000 sites.  During the appraisal the Bank will check whether the EIAs have been carried out in compliance with the EU Directives and in particular whether the competent environmental authority has performed an appropriate assessment of the impacts (including cumulative ones) of the wind farms on the affected protected natural sites as envisaged under the EU Habitats Directive.

Since the promoter is a public undertaking it will follow the EU Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC to procure the equipment and construction works according to the public procurement principles established in the EIB guide to procurement.

Documents liés
24/07/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL GREEN POWER ROMANIA
Autres liens
Publications connexes
Évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Moldova Noua project - RO
Publications connexes
Résumé non technique (RNT) de l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Enel Green Power Romania - Corugea project - EN
Publications connexes
Évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Corugea project - RO
Publications connexes
Évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Salbatica project - RO
Publications connexes
Biodiversity Monitoring Report - Corugea Project - RO
Publications connexes
Résumé non technique (RNT) de l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Enel Green Power Romania - Moldova Noua - EN
Publications connexes
Résumé non technique (RNT) de l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Enel Green Power Romania - Salbatica project - EN
Publications connexes
Biodiversity Monitoring Report - Salbatica project - RO

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL GREEN POWER ROMANIA
Date de publication
24 Jul 2015
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
54954184
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20110247
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Roumanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
24/07/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL GREEN POWER ROMANIA
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
Enel Green Power Romania
Fiche technique
ENEL GREEN POWER ROMANIA
Publications connexes
Évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Moldova Noua project - RO
Publications connexes
Résumé non technique (RNT) de l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Enel Green Power Romania - Corugea project - EN
Publications connexes
Évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Corugea project - RO
Publications connexes
Évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Salbatica project - RO
Publications connexes
Biodiversity Monitoring Report - Corugea Project - RO
Publications connexes
Résumé non technique (RNT) de l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Enel Green Power Romania - Moldova Noua - EN
Publications connexes
Résumé non technique (RNT) de l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Enel Green Power Romania - Salbatica project - EN
Publications connexes
Biodiversity Monitoring Report - Salbatica project - RO

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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