Enel Green Power Romania

The projects fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EC (as amended) and have been screened in by the national competent authorities which have required a full EIA including public consultation. According to the information available all project sites, located in the Dobrogea and Banat regions, may either be inside or close to Natura 2000 sites. During the appraisal the Bank will check whether the EIAs have been carried out in compliance with the EU Directives and in particular whether the competent environmental authority has performed an appropriate assessment of the impacts (including cumulative ones) of the wind farms on the affected protected natural sites as envisaged under the EU Habitats Directive.