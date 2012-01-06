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POZNAN TRAM DEPOT

Signature(s)

Montant
33 383 693,16 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 33 383 693,16 €
Transports : 33 383 693,16 €
Date(s) de signature
30/10/2012 : 33 383 693,16 €
Autres liens
Publications connexes
Résumé non technique (RNT) de l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - - PL
Related public register
10/06/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - POZNAN TRAM DEPOT
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - POZNAN TRAM DEPOT

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
6 janvier 2012
Statut
Référence
Signé | 30/10/2012
20110143
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
Poznan Tram Depot

Miejskie Przedsiebiorstwo Komunikacyjne w Poznaniu Sp z o.o.

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
PLN 116 million (EUR 29 million)
PLN 240 million (EUR 61 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of the construction of the new tramway depot and maintenance centre in the neighbourhood of Franowo, Poznan. The new depot will have a capacity to recover up to 100 trams and will provide all levels of maintenance to the fleet. The new depot will substitute an existing depot and maintenance centre and two existing recovery areas. The project is strictly linked to the extension of the tramway network to Franowo, a scheme promoted by the Municipality of Poznan and to be allocated in the framework of operation 2009-0497 POZNAN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III.

Depots and maintenance centres are fundamental components of urban public transport networks. The construction of the new facility in the city of Poznan will ensure that rolling stock is properly maintained thus delivering a higher quality of public transport service to citizens. The project is therefore in line with the renewed policy for EIB lending to the transport sector approved by the Board of Directors on 27th September 2007 (CA 409/07). The EIB loan is expected to be complementary to the European Union grant support from Structural Funds thus contributing to the targets defined at the European Union, national and regional levels for the convergence objective. The project is accordingly eligible for Bank financing under Article 309 a) and c) of the EC Treaty, in particular for what concerns the main criteria of sustainable communities in a convergence area, and the specific criteria of sustainable transport.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The construction of a depot and maintenance centre for tramways falls under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC as subsequently amended. The Promoter has informed the Bank that the Competent Authority has decided to screen out the project which was thus not subject to a full EIA. This issue will be further analysed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Documents liés
10/06/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - POZNAN TRAM DEPOT
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - POZNAN TRAM DEPOT
Autres liens
Publications connexes
Résumé non technique (RNT) de l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - - PL

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - POZNAN TRAM DEPOT
Date de publication
10 Jun 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
66980057
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20110143
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - POZNAN TRAM DEPOT
Date de publication
7 Oct 2017
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
60548903
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20110143
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
10/06/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - POZNAN TRAM DEPOT
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - POZNAN TRAM DEPOT
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
Poznan Tram Depot
Fiche technique
POZNAN TRAM DEPOT
Publications connexes
Résumé non technique (RNT) de l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - - PL

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes