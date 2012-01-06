Poznan Tram Depot

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Miejskie Przedsiebiorstwo Komunikacyjne w Poznaniu Sp z o.o.
The project consists of the construction of the new tramway depot and maintenance centre in the neighbourhood of Franowo, Poznan. The new depot will have a capacity to recover up to 100 trams and will provide all levels of maintenance to the fleet. The new depot will substitute an existing depot and maintenance centre and two existing recovery areas. The project is strictly linked to the extension of the tramway network to Franowo, a scheme promoted by the Municipality of Poznan and to be allocated in the framework of operation 2009-0497 POZNAN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III.
Depots and maintenance centres are fundamental components of urban public transport networks. The construction of the new facility in the city of Poznan will ensure that rolling stock is properly maintained thus delivering a higher quality of public transport service to citizens. The project is therefore in line with the renewed policy for EIB lending to the transport sector approved by the Board of Directors on 27th September 2007 (CA 409/07). The EIB loan is expected to be complementary to the European Union grant support from Structural Funds thus contributing to the targets defined at the European Union, national and regional levels for the convergence objective. The project is accordingly eligible for Bank financing under Article 309 a) and c) of the EC Treaty, in particular for what concerns the main criteria of sustainable communities in a convergence area, and the specific criteria of sustainable transport.
The construction of a depot and maintenance centre for tramways falls under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC as subsequently amended. The Promoter has informed the Bank that the Competent Authority has decided to screen out the project which was thus not subject to a full EIA. This issue will be further analysed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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