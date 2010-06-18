YASMINA CLUB MED HOTEL REHABILITATION

Fiche récapitulative
Club Méditerranée
Comprehensive upgrading and refurbishment of the Club Med-managed Yasmina hotel complex (built in 1970). This is a 17 ha resort located in the Cabo Negro region (in the north of Morocco), 70 km from Tangier and 17 km from Tétouan. The project involves expansion of the existing capacity from 621 to 916 beds and upgrading of the resort. The period during which the resort will be open will also be extended from 100 to 140 days a year. Club Med pays an annual fee to Yasmina's owner, Société Immobilière de la Mer (SIM, the EIB's proposed borrower), on a 15-year lease.
The proposed project (the comprehensive upgrading of the Yasmina resort) forms part of a wider strategic development programme being implemented by Club Med in Morocco. The operation involves the refurbishment and comprehensive upgrading of the existing buildings and facilities, the relocation of certain services within the site and a 50% increase in its accommodation capacity.
If this project were located in the EU, it would come under Annex II to Directive 97/11/EEC. However, given the nature and limited scale of the project, it should be examined in detail by the competent local authority and an environmental impact assessment by the Bank should not be necessary. Nonetheless, in view of its coastal location, particular attention will be paid to the project's environmental status during the appraisal.
Compliance with Moroccan legislation will be checked as part of the appraisal. The progress of environmental studies and public consultations will be examined and their results will be evaluated against EU indicators.
This is a private sector project, to which EU procurement legislation does not apply. The promoter follows current industry practices based mainly on consultations among potential providers of goods and services. The specific procedures employed will be confirmed during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the project is implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.