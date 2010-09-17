FLANDERS URBAN SOCIAL HOUSING III

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Vlaamse Maatschappij voor Sociaal Wonen (VMSW)
The project concerns a fourth loan with the counterpart Vlaamse Maatschappij voor Sociaal Wonen (VMSW), a centralised public funding vehicle, for the financing of the years 2010 and 2011 of the multi-annual regional investment programme comprising the demolition, modernisation, rehabilitation and new construction of social housing. The selected sub-projects will be implemented throughout the Flanders region (population: 6.2 million.) by local social housing associations (SHMs, Sociale Huisvestingsmaatschappijen) whose activity is supervised and monitored by the Inspection Agency of the Flemish Region.
The project concerns a fourth loan with the counterpart Vlaamse Maatschappij voor Sociaal Wonen (VMSW), a centralised public funding vehicle, for the financing of the years 2010 and 2011 of the multi-annual regional investment programme comprising the demolition, modernisation, rehabilitation and new construction of social housing. The selected sub-projects will be implemented throughout the Flanders region (population: 6.2 million.) by local social housing associations (SHMs, Sociale Huisvestingsmaatschappijen) whose activity is supervised and monitored by the Inspection Agency of the Flemish Region.
Given the scale, location and nature of most sub-projects – demolition, modernising and rehabilitation of social housing and associated social and urban infrastructure in built-up urban areas – there is most likely no need for an EIA as defined under the EIA Directive 85/337/EC and subsequent revisions. The retrofitted social housing stock will achieve a higher energy performance rating due to the investments in energy efficiency. The EU Directive 2002/91/EC on Energy Performance of Buildings (EPBD) was implemented into regional legislation. Details of compliance with the EU Directive 2002/91/EC on the energy performance of buildings will be examined during appraisal. In the case of new construction, the housing schemes will be part of local spatial plans. The operation may have potential for technical assistance under the EC-EIB supported ELENA initiative.
The final beneficiaries, the social housing associations, fall under public procurement. The Promoter will be required by the Bank to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the sub-projects have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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