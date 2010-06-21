A2A Servizi Idrici Brescia

The proposed project reflects the 2010-2016 investment plan of the Promoter in the central part of the water management area of the Province of Brescia ( “ATO Brescia”). It includes:

(i) expansion of the capacity of the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) of Verziano in Brescia;

(ii) other investments in small and medium-sized infrastructures, of which ca. one third in the potable water treatment and distribution sector and two thirds in the wastewater collection and treatment sector.