Magyar Telekom LTE & NGN

The project consists of the development of the promoter’s mobile (3G and LTE) and fixed line (copper, cable, Next Generation Access) telecom infrastructure in Hungary. The project will support the roll-out of the LTE network in Hungary, and fixed broadband will enable very high speed (up to 100 Mbit/s) services for over 1 million Hungarian households.

This project will assist in providing Hungary with wider availability of competitive mobile and fixed broadband access networks. The project results in the first deployment of LTE and expansion of 3G mobile networks increasing the geographical coverage of mobile broadband in Hungary, therefore having an effect of bridging the current digital divide in the country.

The project supports the Digital Agenda for Europe flagship initiative of the EU2020 Strategy through further development of modern mobile and fixed line infrastructures, the key platforms for the provision of advanced broadband services.