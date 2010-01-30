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ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR

Signature(s)

Montant (.*)
66 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Arménie : 66 000 000 €
Transports : 66 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
18/11/2016 : 6 000 000 €
18/11/2013 : 60 000 000 €
(*) Y compris des subventions à l'investissement de 6 000 000 € fourni par NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Autres liens
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
Related public register
16/01/2013 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Talin-Gyumri Road
Related public register
16/01/2013 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Ashtarak-Talin Road
Communiqués associés
La banque de l’UE et l’Arménie signent un accord relatif à l’aide non remboursable de 12 millions d’EUR allouée au titre de la FIV à l’appui de la construction du corridor routier nord-sud
Communiqués associés
Arménie : la BEI soutient la mise à niveau technique du corridor routier nord-sud

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
16 janvier 2013
Statut
Référence
Signé | 18/11/2013
20100130
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT AND COMMUNICATION OF ARMENIA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 66 million
EUR 381 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project is part of an overall programme aimed at improving and upgrading the North-South Road Corridor (NSRC) in Armenia. The NSRC runs 556 km from the border with Georgia at Bavra via Gyumri, Ashtarak, Yerevan, Goris, and Kapan, to the border with Iran at Meghri. It is 2-lane throughout, with the exception of an 18km length on the M-1 (Yerevan–Ashtarak) and the M-2 (Yerevan–Ararat section), which are dual 2-lane. In winter, snow disruption can occur at any time over the route, and conditions are particularly severe in Shirak, north and south of Gyumri, where temperatures can drop below -30°. The project scope includes the sections north of Yerevan towards the Georgian border.

The project implementation aims to achieve time savings and vehicle operating cost reductions for road users on the corridor due to enhanced road capacity and improved alignment. The project will also offer safety benefits that could be especially significant in some schemes i.e. by-passes. The impact of the project with regards to changes in the level of service of the roads and the correspondent emissions will have to be assessed.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

If the project was located in the EU, it would fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC. During appraisal the Bank shall review the EIA process adopted to date to confirm that it complies with applicable domestic legislation, the principles laid out in the EU Directives and any other relevant international conventions to which the Republic of Armenia is party including the ESPOO (transboundary) convention. Appraisal will also review the proposed arrangements, for an Environmental Management Plan (EMP) and monitoring measures that seek to avoid, mitigate or compensate for negative environmental or social impacts.

The Bank will require that the contracts for design, works and supply of equipment which will be procured by the Ministry of Transport and Communication, being the project manager, in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and in compliance with international standards. The calls for tenders and the award notices will be published in the EU Official Journal as appropriate.

Commentaires

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Documents liés
02/01/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
16/01/2013 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Talin-Gyumri Road
16/01/2013 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Ashtarak-Talin Road
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
La banque de l’UE et l’Arménie signent un accord relatif à l’aide non remboursable de 12 millions d’EUR allouée au titre de la FIV à l’appui de la construction du corridor routier nord-sud
Communiqués associés
Arménie : la BEI soutient la mise à niveau technique du corridor routier nord-sud

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
Date de publication
2 Jan 2014
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
47242963
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20100130
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Talin-Gyumri Road
Date de publication
16 Jan 2013
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
53222537
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20100130
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Ashtarak-Talin Road
Date de publication
16 Jan 2013
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
53218872
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20100130
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
Related public register
16/01/2013 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Talin-Gyumri Road
Related public register
16/01/2013 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Ashtarak-Talin Road
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
Fiche technique
ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
Communiqués associés
La banque de l’UE et l’Arménie signent un accord relatif à l’aide non remboursable de 12 millions d’EUR allouée au titre de la FIV à l’appui de la construction du corridor routier nord-sud
Communiqués associés
Arménie : la BEI soutient la mise à niveau technique du corridor routier nord-sud

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
La banque de l’UE et l’Arménie signent un accord relatif à l’aide non remboursable de 12 millions d’EUR allouée au titre de la FIV à l’appui de la construction du corridor routier nord-sud
Communiqués associés
Arménie : la BEI soutient la mise à niveau technique du corridor routier nord-sud
Autres liens
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
Related public register
16/01/2013 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Talin-Gyumri Road
Related public register
16/01/2013 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Ashtarak-Talin Road

Photogallery

Improving and upgrading 145km road section of the North-South Road Corridor in Armenia, running from the border with Georgia to the border with Iran. The project is co-financed by the Asian Development Bank and the EU Neighbourhood Investment Facility
Armenia North-South Road Corridor
©To be defined

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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