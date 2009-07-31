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NEGEV SOLAR THERMAL PLANT

Signature(s)

Montant
141 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Israël : 141 000 000 €
Énergie : 141 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
16/07/2015 : 141 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
16/07/2014 - Résumé non technique - NEGEV SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NEGEV SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - NEGEV SOLAR THERMAL PLANT

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
29 octobre 2013
Statut
Référence
Signé | 16/07/2015
20090731
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
NEGEV SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
Negev Energy-Ashalim Thermo Solar Limited
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
EUR 760 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Design, construction and operation of a solar thermal power plant with a gross installed capacity of 121MW on a Build-Operate-Transfer basis. It will be located in the Western Negev Desert in Israel, 35km South of the city of Beer Sheva, close to the village of Ashalim, on an area designated by the Israeli authorities as Plot A.

The project will have significantly lower pollutant emissions, including greenhouse gases, than conventional thermal power plants. It will contribute to EU and Israel national priority objectives with regard to combating climate change and supporting renewable energy. It is fully in line with the strategic objectives set for the external mandate as well as the Bank’s priority energy lending objectives related to renewable energy and external energy security and economic development. This project contributes substantially to the objectives of the Mediterranean Solar Plan and to the achievement of the Israeli national target to generate 10% of the total electricity capacity by 2020 from renewable energy sources, equivalent to approximately 2,700MW.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

If the project were located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (85/337/EEC) as amended, requiring the competent national authority to determine the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Under Israeli Law, the project requires a mandatory EIA including initial scoping and public consultation. During appraisal, the Bank will ensure that the project complies with the Bank’s principles and standards as regards environmental and social issues.

The project concession has a local preference element requiring the promoter to procure domestically 20% of its investment. Based on the information available at this stage, the required local component seems to be below the level at which parts can naturally be sourced locally and at economic prices. The Bank will assess this in more detail during the appraisal with the objective of verifying whether the project will meet the Bank’s criteria of economy and efficiency.

Documents liés
16/07/2014 - Résumé non technique - NEGEV SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
23/07/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NEGEV SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - NEGEV SOLAR THERMAL PLANT

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Résumé non technique - NEGEV SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
Date de publication
16 Jul 2014
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
53681615
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20090731
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Israël
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NEGEV SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
Date de publication
23 Jul 2014
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
53801979
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20090731
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Israël
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - NEGEV SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
Date de publication
17 Dec 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
135645800
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20090731
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Israël
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
16/07/2014 - Résumé non technique - NEGEV SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NEGEV SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - NEGEV SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
NEGEV SOLAR THERMAL PLANT
Fiche technique
NEGEV SOLAR THERMAL PLANT

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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