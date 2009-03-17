Hanoi Metro Line

By virtue of its technical characteristic, the project, if located in the EU, would fall under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC as amended, leaving it up to the competent authorities to decide, based on Annex III whether an EIA is required or not. Under Vietnamese Law, a full EIA, including public consultation, is required and has been conducted by the promoter, conforming to World Bank standards which are the common denominator for the lenders. The project, and the more global plan it is part of, should greatly reinforce the public transport system in Hanoi, resulting in a positive modal shift from private cars and motorcycles, thereby alleviating congestion and associagted environmental problems. During appraisal, the Bank shall verify if the EIA process has been carried out in accordance with the requirements of the lenders and that appropriate mitigation and compensation measures have been adopted. Preliminary evidence shows that, due to the required acquisition of land and the placement of the stations, the project will generate resettlement of dwellings and economic activity. The promoter has already prepared a draft Resettlement Policy Framework which will be reviewed during appraisal. As a condition for the EIB’s financing, the promoter would have to prepare a Resettlement Action Plan in accordance with the lenders’ requirements.