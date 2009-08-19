Webasto Energy Efficiency and Safety

The project concerns the promoter’s RDI (Research, Development and Innovation) expenditures, focusing on the temperature regulation in the vehicle interior through: (i) air conditioning systems; (ii) auxiliary heating systems; (iii) engine block heating systems for passenger cars and commercial vehicles; and (iv) roof systems.The planned RDI investments also include the development of fuel cells as a source of energy and overall contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions. In addition, the project includes a substantial capital expenditure component in a manufacturing plant in Romania.

The project aims at improving the promoter’s technological position, especially with respect to the development of innovative products and technologies that regulate the temperature in the interior of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, including electrically powered vehicles. As such, the investments are eligible for EIB financing under the Treaty’s Article 267 c) “Knowledge Economy (i2i)” – “Research, Development and Innovation” and correspond to the policy orientations laid out in the Lisbon strategy, i.e., to promote innovation and to foster the competitiveness of European businesses. The project would also potentially qualify under the Bank’s European Clean Transport Facility (ECTF), as the promoter’s R&D activities are centered on energy efficiency of various types of automotive heating systems, therefore directly contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions.