European Southern Observatory – E-ELT

The science case for the European Extremely Large Telescope (E-ELT) is drawn from many areas of astronomy and it covers a huge range of topics: from our own solar system to extra-solar planets, from nearby galaxies to the furthest observable objects at the edge of the visible Universe, from fundamental physics to cosmology.

EIB financing of this unique research infrastructure corresponds with the Community objective under the Treaty’s Article 163 to strengthen the scientific and technological basis of Community industry and to encourage research centres and universities in their research and technological development activities and is in line with the common interest criteria retained under the EC Treaty’s Article 267 point c): Knowledge Economy; Research and Development. It is also in line with the Council Decision concerning the 7th Framework Programme (No. 1982/2006/EC) for the Community to support the construction of new infrastructures (Capacities).