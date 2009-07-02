EDUCATION MAROC

Fiche récapitulative
The Ministry of Education, Higher Education, Management Training and Scientific Research responsible for implementing the government-led strategy.
Implementation of the strategic plan for the development of the Moroccan education system over the period 2009-2012 in order to redress shortcomings in the sector. This emergency plan includes a raft of reforms aimed at radically modernising the Moroccan education sector by promoting results-based management, decentralising decision-making and human resources, and modifying teaching content and methods.
The plan can be broken down into four main objectives: (i) enforcing compulsory schooling for children aged between 6 and 15; (ii) encouraging initiative and excellence in secondary schools; (iii) making the national education system more efficient; and (iv) establishing the means to succeed by optimising and ensuring the sustainability of financial resources, whilst mobilising key players in the system (reinforced contractual basis, enhanced private offering, etc).
Environment: It is unlikely that Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) will be required for the project. Nevertheless, the construction of new infrastructure (schools, boarding facilities, etc.) may have an impact on the environment. It must therefore be ensured that the relevant rules are complied with. Once the precise list of projects is known, it will be verified whether there are schools in the new urban development zones and whether an EIA might be necessary.
Social responsibility: An Environmental and Social Protection Framework (ESPF) was developed in connection with the previous World Bank financing operation and the Government has complied with it satisfactorily. The Moroccan regulatory framework with regard to public utility land acquisition is generally acceptable. However, delays in the payment of financial compensation can occur, which has led to a settlement process being defined in the Operations Manual, for which the Ministry of the Economy and Finance (MEF) is responsible.
Contracts will be entered into and orders placed for work, materials, supplies and services for the project's implementation in accordance with the relevant provisions contained in the Operations Manual and subject to international tendering that is satisfactory to the Bank.
Infrastructure (buildings and equipment) accounts for 40% of the budget, compared with 60% for the more qualitative elements such as teacher training, effective human resources management, skills building and studies.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
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