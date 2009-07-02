EDUCATION MAROC

Environment: It is unlikely that Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) will be required for the project. Nevertheless, the construction of new infrastructure (schools, boarding facilities, etc.) may have an impact on the environment. It must therefore be ensured that the relevant rules are complied with. Once the precise list of projects is known, it will be verified whether there are schools in the new urban development zones and whether an EIA might be necessary.

Social responsibility: An Environmental and Social Protection Framework (ESPF) was developed in connection with the previous World Bank financing operation and the Government has complied with it satisfactorily. The Moroccan regulatory framework with regard to public utility land acquisition is generally acceptable. However, delays in the payment of financial compensation can occur, which has led to a settlement process being defined in the Operations Manual, for which the Ministry of the Economy and Finance (MEF) is responsible.