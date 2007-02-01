Stratford Intl (TEN) & DLR Enhancement

The project falls within the scope of Annex II of the Directive 85/337/EC (as amended). It is therefore for the competent authority to decide whether a formal EIA is required. For both components of this project, an EIA was carried out and a detailed Environmental Statement was produced and subjected to scrutiny at the Public Inquiry held in accordance with UK law (Transport and Works Act). An Order for the project constitutes its formal environmental approval. This was granted in November 2005 (Bank-Lewisham capacity enhancement) and November 2006 (Stratford International Extension).

The competent authority will be required to confirm that the project complies with the requirements of EU nature conservation policy, according to the EU Birds Directive (79/409/EEC) and Habitat Directives (92/43/EEC) and Natura 2000.

It is expected that the project will have a significantly positive impact on the city's overall transport conditions and on the quality of the urban environment, and may slightly reduce greenhouse gases in comparison with a do-nothing scenario.