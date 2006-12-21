BELGRADE BY-PASS

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The project concerns the construction of 47 km of bypass roads located in the West and South of the City of Belgrade. It includes the following works:
- Section A: construction of a 2 x 2 lane motorway link between Batanica and Dobanovci (Roads E70 - E75; 10 km);
- Section B: upgrading to 2 x 2 lane motorway standard of the existing road between Dobanovci and Ostruznica (16.8 km), including the construction of an additional bridge crossing the Sava river, and construction or finishing of the section between Ostruznica and Bubanj Potok (20.5 km), including 4 tunnels.
The project will allow a new alternative for transit traffic through Belgrade and will relieve traffic congestion within the city, especially on the Gazela Bridge and the urban sections of the E-70 and E75 highways.
Should the project be in the EU, it would be subject to the requirements of the EU Directive 97/11 Annex I, i.e. full environmental impact assessment with public consultation. An EIA covering both sections included in the project has been prepared by an international consultant and was finalized in March 2005.
The road corridor generally lies across agricultural land, away from residential areas. The topography and the geology of the soils of the section B are rather difficult.
Environmentally sensitive areas have been identified along the route. However, no biodiversity areas protected under national or international legislation have been identified.
Procurement of works will be on the basis of open international competitive bidding in line with EIB's Guide to Procurement. It is expected that an appropriately staffed Project Implementation Unit (PIU) with experienced Technical Assistance will be responsible for assisting in the management of the procurement process.
National competitive bidding will be applied for the procurement of the Design studies.
The procurement of the Supervision and Management consultants will be on the basis of international competitive bidding according to EU-regulations.
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