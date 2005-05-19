Policlinico San Matteo

The proposed project concerns the restructuring and expansion of the existing hospital, including: (a) the construction of a multifunctional 12-story building where the casualty department, 1 surgical block, and wards for a total of 517 beds will be relocated from existing structures (“pavilions”) that has now become obsolete and dysfunctional; (b) the new construction of an infectious diseases and AIDS clinic; (c) the new construction of an administration building together with teaching facilities; (d) the restructuring a long-term residential facility for AIDS patients and (e) the remodelling of the respiratory diseases pavilion. 14 new operating theatres will add to the hospital’s capacity to respond to a growing need, deriving from the higher complexity and number of surgical treatments, while the overall number of beds and specialties will remain the same.