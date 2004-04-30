Slovak National Motorway Company

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The Ministry of Transport of the Slovak Republic.
The project will be implemented by the National Motorway Company (Národná Dialnicná Spolocnost) under control of the Ministry of Transport, Posts and Telecommunications, which has been established in February 2005 as a joint stock company fully owned by the Slovak Government. It is responsible for management, maintenance, and repairs of the existing motorway and expressway network, and new investments in this network.
The project consists of the construction of a 9.6 km new 2x2 motorway section, Sverepec – Vrtizer, on the D1 motorway, which forms part of the Trans European Corridor V linking Bratislava, Zilina to Kosice in the East and continuing to Ukraine.
The projected motorway section will improve the traffic conditions, reduce travel times, reduce road accidents and reduce vehicle-operating costs. The project will facilitate the connections on the Zilina-Bratislava corridor. The project will furthermore promote favourable conditions for economic and social development in an objective 1 region.
EU Directive 97/11/EC requires that all motorways and express roads are the subject of a full EIA. The national legislation concerning Environmental Impact Assessment, Law NR SR No. 127/1994 Coll. amended by Law No. 391/2000 Coll., is fully harmonised with relevant EU environmental legislation. Extensive environmental studies of several variants including public consultation (EIA) were undertaken and the territorial decisions (environmental declaration/approval) were issued by the responsible environmental authorities in 2005. The final building permits are at present awaiting approval. The project does not affect any sensitive areas forming part of Natura 2000 network.
The contracting authority is a public promoter obliged to comply with the European and National Public Procurement legislation. All contract notices and awards for civil works, supply and consultancy services are and will be published in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU) and in the National Official Journal.
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