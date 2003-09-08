Edison Generazione

Fiche récapitulative
Design, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and operation of two natural gas-fired combined cycle (CCGT) plants:
- The first power plant of about 760 MWe will be located within the municipality of Altomonte in the Calabria region. Electricity will be exported into the Italian grid via a new 2-km connection to the HV-line. Natural gas supply will be via a new 1.3 km gas pipeline.
- The second power plant will be situated in the municipality of Candela in the Puglia region. The plant's CCGT is designed for a nominal power output of around 380 MWe. Electricity will be supplied through a new 380-kV HV transmission line of 40 km. The fuel will be a mixture of gases, originating from the national natural gas grid and from two local gas sources close to the site.
The project aims at modernising and increasing the promoter's electricity generating capacity in Italy, with the construction of two new state-of-the-art power plants complying with the strictest environmental standards.
The project will improve the efficiency of electricity production through the use of efficient combined cycle technology. The addition of cost-effective generation capacity is particularly important in the context of the ongoing market liberalisation in Italy, relatively high electricity tariffs and import requirements of 15% of Italian demand. The project may also reduce atmospheric emissions through the shutdown elsewhere in the country of obsolete polluting units and their replacement with CCGT.
The Environmental permits for both power plants were granted by the Ministry of Environment in 2002, based on Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) carried out according to national regulations and the relevant EU Directive 97/11/EC, according to which both plants fall under Annex I. The emission limits defined in both environmental permits are in line with EU Directive 2001/80/EC, thanks to the relatively low level of pollution deriving from this modern combined cycle technology and the use of natural gas.
The services and the equipment for both plants have been procured jointly in a number of packages during 2001-2002, following the requirements of the relevant EU directive (93/38/EC, 92/50/EC), including publication in the OJ of the EC.
Electricity generation
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.