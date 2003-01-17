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ENIPOWER CCGT 2

Signature(s)

Montant
300 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 300 000 000 €
Énergie : 300 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
16/05/2003 : 300 000 000 €

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
17 janvier 2003
Statut
Référence
Signé | 16/05/2003
20020458
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
EniPower combined cycle gas turbines (CCGT 2)
EniPower S.p.A.
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
Of the order of EUR 400 million
Of the order of EUR 1000 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the design, construction and operation of the following combined cycle gas turbines (CCGT) in Italy:

  • Three 390 MWe units will be located inside the petrochemical site in Brindisi (Objective 1 area). Considering also the 3 existing units with a joint capacity of 81 MWe, the planned total installed capacity of this new plant will be 1,251 MWe. The project includes the construction of an 11.7-km 380-kV transmission line to connect the plant to the public grid (of which 1.1 km will be underground in order to minimise the environmental impact in the vicinity of urban areas).
  • Two 390 MWe units will be located inside the petrochemical site in Mantova. The planned total installed capacity of this new plant will thus be 780 MWe. The project includes the construction of an 8-km 380-kV transmission line to connect the plant to the public grid (of which 3 km will be underground to minimise the environmental impact in the vicinity of urban areas).

The project will improve the efficiency of electricity and heat production in Italy by the use of modern combined cycle technology (cogeneration). The addition of cost-effective generation capacity is particularly important in the context of market liberalisation, relatively high electricity tariffs and import requirements of 15% of domestic demand. The large majority of its electricity production of the two new plants will be delivered to the public grid, while steam will be supplied to the companies located in the same industrial site. The project will also reduce atmospheric emissions through the shutdown of conventional existing generation units.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Both power plants are undergoing a formal Environmental Impact Assessment process according to European legislation. The process is in the conclusive stage and available documents indicate significant emission reductions resulting from the shutdown of conventional existing generation units.

The promoter carries out formal international tendering for all works contracts and equipment following the relevant national legislation, including publication in the Official Journal of the European Communities when appropriate.

Commentaires

Electricity generation

Clause de non-responsabilité

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