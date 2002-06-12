ENIPOWER CCGT 1

The project concerns the design, construction and operation of two gas fired cogeneration power plants and a gasification unit in the North of Italy: (i) located inside the EniChem industrial site near Ravenna, the first power plant has a planned generation capacity of 772 MWe; the project also includes the required modification of an existing 9-km 132-KV transmission line to 380-KV connecting the new plant to the public grid; (ii) the second power plant of 1 027 MWe is located in the municipality of Ferrera Erbognone, adjacent to the Sannazzaro refinery of Agip Petroli; the project also includes the construction of a new 9-km 380-kV transmission line. About 25% of electricity output will be based on syngas produced by a new gasification unit (1200 t/d) handling a large part of the refinery's heavy hydrocarbons, also forming part of the project.