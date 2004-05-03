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BOSPHORUS TUNNEL

Signature(s)

Montant
650 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Turquie : 650 000 000 €
Transports : 650 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
20/09/2004 : 200 000 000 €
9/12/2005 : 450 000 000 €
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
EUR 450 million for Bosphorus Tunnel in Istanbul
Communiqués associés
200 millions d’EUR en faveur de la réalisation d’un tunnel ferroviaire sous le Bosphore

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
3 mai 2004
Statut
Référence
Signé | 20/09/2004
19990272
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
Bosphorus Tunnel
Ministry of Transport and Communication, General Directorate of Railways, Harbours and Airports
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 600 million.
Between EUR 2 and 3 billion.
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Construction of the first intercontinental railway between Europe and Asia crossing the Bosphorus, as well as a major transport connection for the metropolitan city of Istanbul. The connection is part of Pan-European transport corridor IV.

The project is expected to provide significant economic benefits through major travel time-savings for interurban passengers and freight and, particularly, for the users of public transport within the city of Istanbul. Furthermore, it will help avoid layovers and transhipment costs. The investment will equally contribute to the environment by reducing the need for road-based public transport, for passenger ferries, and possibly for travel by private car, thus lowering the level of congestion, of traffic accidents and of environmental externalities - principally air and noise pollution, and vibrations.

The project sets a milestone by providing the first intercontinental railway link between Europe and Asia crossing the Bosphorus Straits, thus bridging an important gap in the Pan-European transport network. Serving also as a major mass transport connection for the metropolitan city of Istanbul, which is divided by the Straits into Western and Eastern sides, the project promises significant economic benefits.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Though this project was agreed for inclusion in the Turkish Development Plan at a time (1993) when a full EIA was not required by national law, in practice, considerable environmental information has been collected and approvals have been obtained from the relevant Turkish authorities, covering in substance the requirements of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) according to good international practice.

The process and content of the EIA will be reviewed by the EIB during its appraisal with a view to confirm that the requirements of the EC EIA Directive have been met, according to EIB policy for projects of this type outside the EU. In particular it will be verified that a comprehensive and systematic study will encompass the screening of alternatives and an impact assessment along with proposed mitigation/compensation measures. The appropriateness of the public consultation process as well as the arrangements for environmental management during project implementation and operation will also be reviewed.

The project is foreseen to be financed by two main sources of funds, EIB and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). Accordingly, and in-line with the Bank's guidelines for procurement it is envisaged that there will be parallel financing, with EIB and JBIC. During appraisal, procurement procedures for all past and future contracts will be checked for consistency with the Bank's guidelines.

Autres liens
Communiqués associés
EUR 450 million for Bosphorus Tunnel in Istanbul
Communiqués associés
200 millions d’EUR en faveur de la réalisation d’un tunnel ferroviaire sous le Bosphore

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
EUR 450 million for Bosphorus Tunnel in Istanbul
Communiqués associés
200 millions d’EUR en faveur de la réalisation d’un tunnel ferroviaire sous le Bosphore
Autres liens

Photogallery

Establishment of a railway link crossing the Bosphorus Strait and connecting the Asian and European sides, as well as upgrading of rolling stock and existing rail network
Bosphorus Tunnel
©DLH
Establishment of a railway link crossing the Bosphorus Strait and connecting the Asian and European sides, as well as upgrading of rolling stock and existing rail network
Bosphorus Tunnel
©DLH

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