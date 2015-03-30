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PORTO DI LIVORNO - PL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 90,000,000
Transport : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/04/2016 : € 90,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTO DI LIVORNO - PL - NTs of the SEA
Related public register
12/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO DI LIVORNO - PL - Construction of a containment tank for dredging sediments of the Port of Livorno
Related public register
12/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO DI LIVORNO - PL
Parent project
TEN-T MEDIUM SIZED ITALIAN PORTS PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
3 March 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/04/2016
20150330
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PORTO DI LIVORNO - PL
AUTORITA PORTUALE DI LIVORNO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million
EUR 121 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project intends to enhance the maritime access to the existing "Darsena Toscana" at the Port of Livorno, including dredging at the port entrance and alongside the maritime access to the inner basins, re-profiling and rehabilitation of some sections, redevelopment works at the outer liquid bulk berth ("Darsena petroli") and a new storage facility dedicated to pulp products.

The project will contribute to the development of a core TEN-T node and to the promotion of sustainable transport, improving supply chain efficiency.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A full environmental impact assessment (EIA) was produced for the construction of a containment basin for dredged materials from the Port of Livorno "Construzione di una vasca di Contenimento per sedimenti di dragaggio del Porto di Livorno". For the components not included in this EIA, the promoter will obtain a screen-out decision from the competent authorities according to national law, transposed from the EIA Directive.

The promoter is a contracting authority, as referred to in Article 8 of Directive 2004/17/EC governing the procurement and procedures for entities operating in the public sector. Therefore, all contracts financed by means of this project have been or will be tendered in accordance with this directive, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
12/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTO DI LIVORNO - PL - NTs of the SEA
12/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO DI LIVORNO - PL - Construction of a containment tank for dredging sediments of the Port of Livorno
12/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO DI LIVORNO - PL
Related projects
Parent project
TEN-T MEDIUM SIZED ITALIAN PORTS PROGRAMME LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTO DI LIVORNO - PL - NTs of the SEA
Publication Date
12 Apr 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60585799
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150330
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO DI LIVORNO - PL - Construction of a containment tank for dredging sediments of the Port of Livorno
Publication Date
12 Apr 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64837860
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150330
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO DI LIVORNO - PL
Publication Date
12 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65771477
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150330
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTO DI LIVORNO - PL - NTs of the SEA
Related public register
12/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO DI LIVORNO - PL - Construction of a containment tank for dredging sediments of the Port of Livorno
Related public register
12/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO DI LIVORNO - PL
Other links
Summary sheet
PORTO DI LIVORNO - PL
Data sheet
PORTO DI LIVORNO - PL
Parent project
TEN-T MEDIUM SIZED ITALIAN PORTS PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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