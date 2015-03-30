PORTO DI LIVORNO - PL

Summary sheet
The project intends to enhance the maritime access to the existing "Darsena Toscana" at the Port of Livorno, including dredging at the port entrance and alongside the maritime access to the inner basins, re-profiling and rehabilitation of some sections, redevelopment works at the outer liquid bulk berth ("Darsena petroli") and a new storage facility dedicated to pulp products.
The project will contribute to the development of a core TEN-T node and to the promotion of sustainable transport, improving supply chain efficiency.
A full environmental impact assessment (EIA) was produced for the construction of a containment basin for dredged materials from the Port of Livorno "Construzione di una vasca di Contenimento per sedimenti di dragaggio del Porto di Livorno". For the components not included in this EIA, the promoter will obtain a screen-out decision from the competent authorities according to national law, transposed from the EIA Directive.
The promoter is a contracting authority, as referred to in Article 8 of Directive 2004/17/EC governing the procurement and procedures for entities operating in the public sector. Therefore, all contracts financed by means of this project have been or will be tendered in accordance with this directive, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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