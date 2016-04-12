Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Tackling global challenges together

 

Infrastructure, development, climate action and innovation are inextricably linked. EIB President, Werner Hoyer has explained how the EU bank, the world’s largest multilateral lender, is delivering on all these counts. By taking a holistic approach, the EIB maximises the impact of the projects it finances across the board. But the world’s challenges are bigger than the capacity of any single institution and by working in partnership with other Multilateral Development Banks, the EU bank can achieve even more.

