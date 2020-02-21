Description
This report is part of EPEC’s work on monitoring developments on the Public-private partnerships (PPPs) market. It is intended to provide an overview of the role played by the EIB in financing PPP projects inside and outside Europe since 1990.
All editions of this publication
- Public-private partnerships financed by the European Investment Bank from 1990 to 2022
- Public-private partnerships (PPPs) financed by the European Investment Bank from 1990 to 2021
- Public-private partnerships (PPPs) financed by the European Investment Bank from 1990 to 2020
- Finanzierungen der Europäischen Investitionsbank für PPP seit 1990