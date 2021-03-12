Description

This report is part of EPEC’s work on monitoring developments in the public-private partnership (PPP) market and is intended to provide an overview of the role played by the EIB in financing PPP projects inside and outside of Europe since 1990.

It covers a wide range of PPP transactions (e.g. design-build-finance-operate. design-build-finance-maintain, concession arrangements which feature a construction element, the provision of a public service and risk sharing between the public and private sector), regardless of the type of financing provided by the EIB (e.g. project finance, sovereign lending). Portfolio loans to small PPP projects and investments in equity PPP funds are not listed in this report.