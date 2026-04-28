Description

This report was prepared by the Secretariat of the Procurement Complaints Committee (PCC or "the Committee") of the European Investment Bank ("EIB" or "the Bank"). It provides an overview of the project-related procurement complaints that were received and handled by the EIB over the course of 2025 and outlines the work of the Committee and its Secretariat. This is the seventh annual report to have been compiled and published on the Committee’s activity since it was set up in late 2018.