Description
This report was prepared by the Secretariat of the Procurement Complaints Committee (PCC or "the Committee") of the European Investment Bank ("EIB" or "the Bank"). It provides an overview of the project-related procurement complaints that were received and handled by the EIB over the course of 2025 and outlines the work of the Committee and its Secretariat. This is the seventh annual report to have been compiled and published on the Committee’s activity since it was set up in late 2018.
All editions of this publication
- Annual Report of the Procurement Complaints Activity and the Procurement Complaints Committee of the European Investment Bank 2024
- Annual Report of the Procurement Complaints Activity and the Procurement Complaints Committee of the European Investment Bank 2022
- Annual Report of the Procurement Complaints Activity and the Procurement Complaints Committee of the European Investment Bank 2023
- Annual Report of the Procurement Complaints Activity and the Procurement Complaints Committee of the European Investment Bank 2019
- Annual Report of the Procurement Complaints Activity and the Procurement Complaints Committee of the European Investment Bank 2020
- Annual Report of the Procurement Complaints Activity and the Procurement Complaints Committee of the European Investment Bank 2021