Description

Technology infrastructures are the backbone of innovation, enabling industries to test, develop and scale new technologies before they reach the market. This EIB-commissioned report explores the critical role these infrastructures play in accelerating industrial transformation and reducing investment risks. Drawing on a survey, workshops and interviews with technology infrastructure operators and users, the study assesses the funding needs for capital and operational expenditures across Europe by 2030 and proposes innovative financial mechanisms to bridge existing gaps. It also highlights the importance of greening these infrastructures to align with Europe’s climate goals.

Some key findings:

€13–16 billion in capital investment is needed by 2030, with the highest demand in microelectronics, clean energy, AI, and quantum technologies.

Funding models rely heavily on public sources, with challenges in combining and scaling them.

Operational sustainability depends on securing industry demand and balancing public-private user bases.

Green investments are rising, with 80% of operators prioritising energy efficiency and carbon neutrality.

Financial instruments such as a voucher scheme, bank loans and credit lines could unlock new funding, but barriers remain in governance, risk culture and cash flow generation.

The report provides insights into how targeted innovation incentives and financial instruments can support competitiveness, sustainability and resilience across sectors. Among its recommendations, the report calls for expanding access for startups and small firms through demand-side support instruments, introducing blended financing under Horizon Europe to mobilise private investment, and launching a technical assistance programme to help operators and investors structure viable projects.