Description

This synthesis report compiles key insights and recommendations from evaluations of EIB Group activities under the current Multiannual Financial Framework MFF (2021–2027). Drawing on publicly available reports from the European Commission, the EIB’s Evaluation Division (IG/EV), the European Court of Auditors and others, it consolidates evidence on the Group’s role, achievements, and challenges under EU mandates. The report highlights how the EIB Group’s financial and advisory capacities support EU priorities inside and outside the Union, its responsiveness to evaluation findings, and the key lessons to inform the design of a more impactful and efficient post-2027 MFF implementation.