The EIB Global Advisory Council brings together experts from academia, business, civil society and international organisations to provide guidance on our activities outside the European Union. Our work focuses on areas defined by the EIB Global strategic orientation – from clean energy, transport and climate action to water infrastructure, health and support for the private sector – which is aligned with the second phase of our Climate Bank Roadmap.
Our members
Meet the members of the EIB Global Advisory Council.
- Paolo Gentiloni (chair), former prime minister of Italy
- Philippe Étienne, ambassadeur de France
- Gita Gopinath, Gregory and Ania Coffey Professor of Economics at Harvard University
- Sigrid Kaag, former deputy prime minister and minister of Finance for the Netherlands, co-chair of the Board of Directors of UN Foundation
- Ivan Krastev, chairman of the Centre for Liberal Strategies and Albert Hirschman Permanent Fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences, IWM Vienna
- Alexia Latortue, distinguished non-resident fellow at the Centre for Global Development and head of Secretariat at the Future of Development Cooperation
- Arancha González Laya, dean of PSIA at Sciences Po and former Spanish minister of Foreign Affairs
- Mark Leonard, co-founder and director of the European Council on Foreign Relations
- Philipp Rösler, CEO of Consessor AG
- Helga Maria Schmid, president of the European Institute of Peace and vice-president of the Foundation Council at the Munich Security Conference Foundation
- Dr Vera Songwe, chair and founder of the Liquidity and Sustainability Facility, and non-resident senior fellow for the Global Economy and Development programme at Brookings
- Marcos Prado Troyjo, former president of the New Development Bank
- José Viñals, special strategic advisor and former group chairman of Standard Chartered
Useful resources
Learn more about EIB Global’s policies.
Strategische Ausrichtung der EIB Global
Die strategische Ausrichtung der EIB Global dient als neuer Kompass für ihre Investitionen außerhalb der EU und soll den Beitrag der EIB-Gruppe zur Position Europas in einer sich wandelnden Welt stärken.
Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2
Phase 2 of the Climate Bank Roadmap ensures that the EIB Group will stay on course with its climate objectives through 2030, supporting EU priorities and simplifying processes.
Weltweiter Wirkungsbericht 2024/2025 der EIB
Entdecken Sie, wie wir durch unsere Arbeit außerhalb der EU eine resilientere, nachhaltigere und inklusivere Welt gestalten. Der Weltweite Wirkungsbericht 2024/2025 der EIB-Gruppe bietet spannende Einblicke in Europas zentrale Rolle als Innovations- und Stabilitätsanker.
Global Emerging Markets Risk Database (GEMs)
This brochure presents the Global Emerging Markets Risk Database (GEMs), a partnership of 29 major development banks led by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).
Sustainability Report 2024
The 2024 Sustainability Report showcases our focus on climate action, environmental sustainability and inclusive social investment.